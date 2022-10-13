Read full article on original website
The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
okcfox.com
Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
okcfox.com
Okmulgee police confirm bodies found in Deep Fork River those of 4 missing men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River have been positively identified as the missing men from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens have been missing since Oct. 9. On Friday, investigators found...
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Okmulgee police will provide update about 4 missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Police Department will hold a press conference at noon to provide updated information related to the four missing men in Okmulgee. You can watch the press conference live at noon on FOX23, FOX23.com and the FOX23 News App. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week
If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
okcfox.com
Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
KXII.com
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Asher woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened Friday on State Highway 3W and County Road 3522, approximately 3 miles northwest of Ada at 12:25 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by...
okcfox.com
Man arrested for 2017 murder of Pittsburg County woman, state AG to prosecute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has been arrested for the murder of Holly Cantrell, who went missing in 2017 and whose body was found in 2018. Cantrell, 40 years old at the time and a mother of three, went missing...
Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’
Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Portion Of Eastern Oklahoma
Update: 10/15/22 6:10 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee & Sequoyah counties until 6:45 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple eastern Oklahoma counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. The counties include Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg and...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
Pittsburg Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect In Holly Cantrell's Murder
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the homicide case of Holly Cantrell. The Pittsburg County Sheriff says he became emotional when he told Holly's family Cody Ketchum was in custody, especially after all her family has been through the past five years. "We got him in...
Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
4 Okmulgee Men Have Been Missing For 4 Days, Officers Continue To Search
Families are holding out hope for the four Okmulgee men who have been missing for days. Police will resume their search on Thursday, following an exhausting search on Wednesday. Officers searched a scrapyard south of town for hours, but didn't find any sign of the men. News On 6's Grant...
