Mcalester, OK

KTEN.com

The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
ATOKA, OK
okcfox.com

Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OKMULGEE, OK

