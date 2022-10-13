Read full article on original website
healio.com
CVD risk factors confer elevated risk for mortality in severe COVID-19
CVD risk factors were associated with mortality in patients hospitalized for COVID-19, but preexisting CVD was not, researchers reported in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. Further, myocardial injury, with or without CVD, was linked to increased odds of death or CV events in this population, according to the researchers. “The...
News-Medical.net
High TNF receptors levels could predict COVID-19 mortality and disease severity
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), can cause a wide range of symptoms. While most people remain asymptomatic or are mildly affected, a significant minority develop severe or fatal disease. Considerable research has been directed toward identifying risk factors...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study
Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
Medical News Today
What is the life expectancy for someone with a leaking heart valve?
A leaking heart valve, or heart valve regurgitation, causes blood to flow backward in the heart. A person’s life expectancy with a leaking heart valve depends on which valve is leaking, the leak’s severity, and whether treatment is needed. In a healthy heart, valves control the direction of...
ScienceBlog.com
Metformin a potential atrial fibrillation treatment
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin’s targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
ajmc.com
Sepsis, Septic Shock Likely Increase Risk of Adverse Outcomes in PAH
Investigators for this study analyzed outcomes among patients hospitalized with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who have higher risks of adverse health outcomes, in particular sepsis and septic shock. Among hospitalized patients who have pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and were admitted for sepsis or septic shock (SSS), higher incidence rates of...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Vitamin K2 and D supplementation reduces risk of coronary artery calcification, says recent study
A subgroup analysis of the Aortic Valve Decalcification Trial (AVADEC study) observed that vitamin K2 MK-7 (720 µg/day) and D (25 µg/day) supplementation for two years helped slow the progression of coronary plaque development in individuals at high risk of developing coronary artery calcification. A recent clinical trial...
News-Medical.net
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
News-Medical.net
Could COVID-19 infections trigger a relapse of mycosis fungoides or other cutaneous T-cell lymphomas?
In a recent clinical letter published by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, researchers highlight the potential role of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in triggering the relapse of mycosis fungoides, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Objectives. The authors aimed to discuss a report which described the...
News-Medical.net
High immune protein levels predict both heart failure and death
For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It's released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type natriuretic...
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
How To Relieve Ear Congestion
Most people, from time to time, have experienced congested ears. Luckily, there are a few simple solutions that can help anyone when this occurs.
Blood clot risk remains elevated nearly a year after COVID-19
People who got COVID-19 had a higher risk of dangerous blood clots for close to a year later, according to a large new study on the aftereffects of a SARS-CoV-2 infection during the period before vaccines became available. As seen in previous studies, COVID-19 was linked to a sharply increased...
