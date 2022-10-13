As the age of diagnosis for pre and type 2 diabetes continues to decrease, Dr. Tina Thethi believes in focusing on reducing risk factors to prevent further complications. At Pri-Med Midwest 2022, talk about treating clinical obesity was prevalent. Robert Kushner, MD, Professor of Medicine at Feinberg School of Medicine Northwestern University explained that less than 2-3% of patients with obesity receive medication for it, despite being eligible for pharmacotherapy.

1 DAY AGO