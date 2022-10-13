ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prevent, Treat Diabetes by Understanding the Basics of Obesity Management

As the age of diagnosis for pre and type 2 diabetes continues to decrease, Dr. Tina Thethi believes in focusing on reducing risk factors to prevent further complications. At Pri-Med Midwest 2022, talk about treating clinical obesity was prevalent. Robert Kushner, MD, Professor of Medicine at Feinberg School of Medicine Northwestern University explained that less than 2-3% of patients with obesity receive medication for it, despite being eligible for pharmacotherapy.
Pri-Med Midwest Highlights: Diabetes, Obesity Management & GLP-1 RAs

The emergence of weight loss agents like tirzepatide and an FDA Fast Track designation announced days earlier, endocrinologists were excited to discuss what's happening at Pri-Med Midwest 2022. A trending topic at Pri-Med Midwest 2022 was the treatment, or prevention of diabetes, and how a necessary aspect of that includes...
CHICAGO, IL
Frank Lavernia, MD, Discusses How Obesity Treatment is Changing

Semaglutide (Wegovy) has drawn attention for its indication of weight loss. Recently, however, the focus has shifted to the data surrounding tirzepatide. Frank Lavernia, MD, Founder and Director of North Broward Diabetes Clinic, gave a talk titled “Where Are We Now? The Integral Role of GLP-1 RAs in the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus” at Pri-Med Midwest 2022.
Multiple Surgical Interventions Improves Outcomes for Crohn’s Related Rectovaginal Fistulas

Several factors that impaired healing included former smoking and seton insertion. Smoking is 1 of the key factors that could lead to Crohn’s disease-related rectovaginal fistulas. A team, led by Ana M. Otero-Pineiro, MD, PhD, Department of Colorectal Surgery, Digestive Disease Surgical Institute, Cleveland Clinic, determined outcomes of single...
AI-Enabled Retinal Vasculometry Provides Alternative Biomarker of Vascular Health

AI-enabled retinal imaging can accurately predict CVD and death, without the need for blood tests or BP measurement, according to the findings. New research indicated that artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled retinal vasculometry is accurate in predicting cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death, without the need for blood tests or blood pressure (BP) medicine.
Insomnia Symptoms Associated with Self-Reported & Objective Cognition Scores

New analyses suggest insomnia symptoms among older patients may play a pivotal role in the relationship between objective and self-reported cognition. Insomnia among older patients may indicate risk of worsened cognition—both objectively and self-reported, according to findings from a new study. In data from a new analysis, a team...
Tirzepatide vs. Semaglutide: Tina Thethi, MD, Details the Differences Seen in Diabetes, Obesity

The ongoing buzz around GLP-1 RAs, like semaglutide, and now the GIP combination drug tirzepatide, reached a summit at Pri-Med Midwest 2022. The ongoing buzz of conversation around GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs), like semaglutide, and now the GLP-1 RA and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptor combination drug tirzepatide, reached a summit at Pri-Med Midwest 2022. The meeting commenced just after the FDA announcement that tirzepatide was granted Fast Track designation for treating adults with obesity, or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

