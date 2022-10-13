ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Camilla visits hospital in first solo engagement as Queen Consort

By Sam Hall
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7Ava_0iXdlESw00

The Queen Consort used her first solo engagement in her new royal title to meet with domestic abuse workers and survivors.

Camilla met people who had used the domestic abuse service at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, as well as independent domestic violence advisers and other staff in the field at the hospital on Thursday.

During the visit, Camilla met Shana Begum and her three-week-old son Jeremy.

Ms Begum has used her personal experience of abuse to serve as a “pioneer” worker for the domestic abuse charity, SafeLives, and Camilla said it was “really nice to hear such a positive story” after Ms Begum told her that her life was now “very different”.

Camilla told Ms Begum that she was “doing a wonderful job” and that it was “very important” to have people with experience of abuse involved in support services.

Ms Begum, who previously met Camilla at another domestic abuse campaign, said: “We met in Manchester when I was expecting the baby and it’s really lovely for the Queen to see the baby three weeks in.

“She’s always been really down-to-earth and an amazing patron for SafeLives.”

Zainab Al-Shariff, an independent domestic violence advocate from the Al-Hasaniya Moroccan women’s centre, said Camilla mentioned in their conversation “the stigma back in the day” that used to be attached to domestic abuse.

Ms Al-Shariff said it was “an honour” that Camilla had chosen to make this her first solo engagement as Queen Consort, adding: “It’s inspirational to know that someone from the Royal Family has taken a real interest in domestic abuse.”

Suzanne Jacob, CEO of SafeLives, said the visit would mean “a huge amount to survivors of domestic abuse and people who are still in abusive relationships up and down the country and around the world”.

Ms Jacob added: “People watch these royal visits so carefully and take a lot of symbolism from them and making a choice like that is an extraordinary vote of confidence in how she feels about those individuals and the need for them to be safe.”

Isabel Boyer, chair of SafeLives, said Camilla had always spoken with “an acknowledgement of how widespread domestic abuse is in society” and that her involvement with the charity had made “a huge difference in terms of publicity”.

The Chelsea and Westminster Hospital has a domestic abuse model which involves close partnership with specialist agencies Standing Together, Victim Support and Galop to provide a coordinated community response.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot

A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
The Independent

Meghan Markle admits she ‘projected judgement and envy’ onto Paris Hilton prior to podcast episode

Meghan Markle has revealed she felt “judgement and envy” towards Paris Hilton when she was young because she was always “the smart one” growing up while Hilton was “the pretty one”.The Duchess of Sussex, 41, sat down with the American socialite, 41, for the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes. During the episode, Markle and Hilton discussed the term “bimbo” – used to describe women as attractive but unintelligent – and how Hilton played into her media narrative as a “dumb blonde”.At the start of their conversation, Markle explained to Hilton that she was nervous for this specific podcast...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene

House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
The Independent

Best man reveals he used to date bride during wedding speech

A best man had a wedding party in hysterics as he revealed that he used to date the bride.A TikTok video shows the best man joking about the connection the couple, Rachel and Foster, had.“The laughs they shared together, the way they looked at each other. And you would think it would sound really romantic, the only problem is I was dating Rachel at the time,” he said.“They are all a tight group of friends and they have no hard feelings towards each other,” photographers Josh & Pres Storytellers said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Independent

Wealthy journalist wins fight with estranged wife over length of marriage

A wealthy journalist has won a High Court fight with his estranged wife over how long they were married.Angela Jilina, 49, and Walid Abu-Zalaf, 64, who have links to former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, had asked Mr Justice Mostyn to make decisions related to when their marriage broke down.Ms Jilina, who comes from Russia, said the marriage broke down in 2020, Mr Abu-Zalaf, editor of Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, said it broke down in 2013.Lawyers had told Mr Justice Mostyn that his ruling would affect how much Ms Jilina walks away with under a prenuptial agreement...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy