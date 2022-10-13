Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022
Here’s a link to all of Friday’s results. Next Event: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 22; 10:45 a.m. at the Arlington Ultralight Airport. Monroe quarterback Blake Springer threw two touchdown passes to Trent Bublitz and the Bearcats defense intercepted three passes in the second half as Monroe improved its overall season record to 7-0.
Mini cheerleader camp at MTHS Oct. 21
A mini cheerleader camp for grades K-8 is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Mountlake Terrace High School, sponsored by the MTHS cheer team. Cost is $50 and includes a t-shirt, snacks and poms. Participants will cheer during the third quarter of the Mountlake Terrace...
No decision yet on whether Mountlake Terrace will join mayors’ public safety coalition
The Mountlake Terrace City Council last week briefly discussed whether Mountlake Terrace should participate in a newly formed coalition of mayors and business leaders who said they are committed to addressing ongoing community concerns about public safety in Snohomish County. Mayors from 15 Snohomish County cities — including Dale Kaemingk...
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22
The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes...
Frederick Teppner: Boeing retiree remembered for devotion to family, friends
Frederick Larry Teppner (80 yrs young), beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022, in Seattle. He is deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Lydia, son Michael A. Teppner, daughters Jennifer A. Dremousis (George) and Linsey M. Teppner (Cassie E. Andrews), grandsons Michael A.C. Teppner and Nixon H.C. Dremousis, as well as sisters-in-law Anne Parker and Gerlinde (Gunter) Simon. Also survived by brothers Richard Teppner and William Teppner (Penny), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends.
Council reviews draft Waste Management contract, art vs. water feature at transit plaza
The Mountlake Terrace City Council had an opportunity to do some trash talking at its Thursday, Oct. 13 work/study session, when interim Public Works Director Phil Williams presented the details of a proposed 10-year contract with Waste Management of Washington, Inc. The city’s current contract with Waste Management — which...
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to open 61st season with ‘Grieg Symphonic Dances’ concert Oct. 24 at ECA
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will open its 61st season, performing its “Grieg Symphonic Dances” concert – which also includes some of the musical works of Beethoven, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich — Monday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.
County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards
The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people. Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:. Human Rights...
