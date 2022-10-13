ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Local Profile

Cook Children’s Hospital At Max Capacity Since August

According to the CDC, during the first year of the COVID pandemic, respiratory diseases like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were at an all-time low, explained by the implementation of mask use, physical distancing, and periods of quarantine. However, RSV activity has been increasing since April 2021 across the country.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Rest In Plano And The Apparition Expedition Are Announced

Halloween festivities have officially begun around Collin County. The Rest In Plano Fest is coming to the downtown area on October 22. RIP Fest is sure to give you and your family some fun spooks with tarot readings, lipstick print readings, pumpkin carving demonstrations, pyro dancers, aerialists and much more. A KISS tribute band, Rock and Roll Over, will also be performing during the fest, as well as dance party band Lara Latin, selections from Halloween-themed musicals and more.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster

A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

This Year’s Flu Season Is Expected To Be Worse

Flu season is right around the corner, but there have been some cases already reported around North Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services is expecting to see flu cases rise this year. According to WFAA, flu season in North Texas has been mild for the past several years...
Local Profile

H-E-B Plano Will Open On November 2

The wait is over. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, bright and early at 6 a.m. This is the second H-E-B to debut this fall. “Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31,” the store announced in an official statement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.”
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

5 Things You Need To Know About Shopping At H-E-B

H-E-B Frisco opened their doors in September and soon Plano residents will have the grocery store in their backyard as well. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, the second H-E-B to debut in North Texas this fall. The grocery chain can seem overwhelming with its wide range of...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

