Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Related
Cook Children’s Hospital At Max Capacity Since August
According to the CDC, during the first year of the COVID pandemic, respiratory diseases like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were at an all-time low, explained by the implementation of mask use, physical distancing, and periods of quarantine. However, RSV activity has been increasing since April 2021 across the country.
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Rest In Plano And The Apparition Expedition Are Announced
Halloween festivities have officially begun around Collin County. The Rest In Plano Fest is coming to the downtown area on October 22. RIP Fest is sure to give you and your family some fun spooks with tarot readings, lipstick print readings, pumpkin carving demonstrations, pyro dancers, aerialists and much more. A KISS tribute band, Rock and Roll Over, will also be performing during the fest, as well as dance party band Lara Latin, selections from Halloween-themed musicals and more.
fox4news.com
Morningside Promise Zone: Fort Worth faith leaders address trauma in the community
Faith leaders on Fort Worth's side side are offering to help those struggling with the violence in their community. They’re creating something known as the Morningside Promise Zone. The churches are hoping to bring people together to address the trauma from crime in the Morningside community. This is the...
fox4news.com
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
dallasexpress.com
Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster
A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
This Year’s Flu Season Is Expected To Be Worse
Flu season is right around the corner, but there have been some cases already reported around North Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services is expecting to see flu cases rise this year. According to WFAA, flu season in North Texas has been mild for the past several years...
Police investigate North Richland Hills murder; person of interest fatally shot in Southlake
A person of interest in a North Richland Hills murder was shot by police Monday afternoon in Southlake, authorities say. The man’s condition was not immediately available.
Finance Public Education for a Brighter Future in Collin County
“The bottom line is whether or not schools are adequately funded, to begin with,” said Christy Rome, the executive director for the Texas School Coalition in a Collin County Business Alliance (CCBA) roundtable Q and A surrounding issues in funding public education in Texas. According to CCBA board member...
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
H-E-B Plano Will Open On November 2
The wait is over. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, bright and early at 6 a.m. This is the second H-E-B to debut this fall. “Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31,” the store announced in an official statement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.”
Sherman Teen With Disability And Her Service Dog Crowned In Miss Dallas Teen Pageant
Negative opinions can really discourage people from pursuing their interests and dreams, this is especially true for children and young teens who are finding their way in the world. But then there’s the stubborn kind, those who make fuel out of demoralizing comments to pursue their dreams even harder. This...
fox4news.com
Still no arrests made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that left 2 people dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two families are in mourning and demanding justice from a driver who struck and killed their loved ones and then just ran off. The two families impacted by the tragedy are begging for the driver to turn themselves in. The two grieving families met for the...
KXII.com
Food, rides and Big Tex! Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -The State Fair of Texas is underway and with the fair comes new and old traditions for families and friends. News 12 met up with some families on why they came to the State Fair of Texas. “So we have little carnivals in New York and I...
5 Things You Need To Know About Shopping At H-E-B
H-E-B Frisco opened their doors in September and soon Plano residents will have the grocery store in their backyard as well. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, the second H-E-B to debut in North Texas this fall. The grocery chain can seem overwhelming with its wide range of...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0