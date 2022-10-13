Kendrick Lamar Gives Rare Insight Into His Relationship With His Children

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

“A lot of times, we play with the idea and don’t necessarily know if it’s real, until you feel it. My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego, to know that my children, too, will have their own independence,” Lamar explained. “That allows me to understand the unconditional love on my end.” He continued, “Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That’s love, to me.”

The Compton native went on to say that in learning about unconditional love from his children–who he shares with his longtime love Whitney Alford–he’s altered the way he handles his relationships with others in his life.

“When I look at that, I try to apply it with how I express myself, how I look at my career, and how I meet other individuals,” Lamar told the magazine. “Am I allowing them to be themselves without any judgment? My children have taught me that.”

The artist went on to reveal that when he was having doubts about his latest album, it was his children that gave him the final push, knowing the music could be something that benefits them in the future.

“When I got to completion and I said, ‘I may or may not put this out; I’m not going to put this out; it’s way too much,’ I thought about my children,” he said. “I thought about when they turn 21, or they’re older in life, and when I got grandchildren, or if I’m long gone — this can be a prerequisite of how to cope. That’s the beauty of it for me.”

You can read Kendrick Lamar’s full interview with W Magazine here.