Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAAY-TV
24-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, about one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County. 24-year-old Korday Moore was fatally injured when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, ALEA...
WAAY-TV
Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on jury selection, possible death penalty in Jimmy Spencer murder trial
Jury selection is underway in Jimmy Spencer's upcoming murder trial. He's accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018. "The prosecution did its job today seeking justice for the three individuals in continuing to be able to pursue the death penalty for Jimmy Spencer," Former United States Attorney Jay Town said.
WAAY-TV
One injured after being hit by a vehicle near sports lounge in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says one person was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. near a sports lounge in the 2100 block of Jonathan Drive. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAAY-TV
Jury selection, death penalty hearing Monday in Jimmy Spencer capital murder case
Jury selection and a decision on the death penalty are expected Monday in the capital murder case against Jimmy O'Neal Spencer. Defense lawyers say Spencer's intellectual disability makes him ineligible for the death penalty. The prosecution, however, says Spencer's IQ is high enough to be considered competent. A Marshall County...
WAAY-TV
Meteorologists in the making at Lynn Fanning Elementary School!
Lynn Fanning Elementary School seems to be housing some future meteorologists in the making!. WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon today with some second grade panthers at Lynn Fanning and spoke to them all about the weather! With the help of the infamous Ms. Frizzle, these students learned all about what it takes to form hurricanes. They also spoke about tornado formation, dust storms, and hail growth in the atmosphere.
WAAY-TV
Gym for autistic kids opens
The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday. Huntsville gym that caters to children with special needs holds grand opening. The gym has a zip line, a trampoline and an arts and craft area for kids to have fun with.
WAAY-TV
Prepping plants for freezing temperatures in North Alabama
Frost in the forecast this week has many people worried about their outdoor plants. The owner of Bennett Nurseries said frost is a sign for all of the homeowners who have been hanging on to their summer plants, to finally switch to fall and winter plants. Summer flowers are not...
WAAY-TV
Gym that caters to children with special needs holds its grand opening
The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday. Known as a gym that is focused on helping children with Autism and other special needs, the chain met with the Huntsville public for the first time. Kids are able to play with...
WAAY-TV
Fans thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field
The University of North Alabama Lions took on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The city of Madison expected $1 million in economic growth because of the game.
WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M defeats UAPB despite Britten's 277 yards rushing
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic. The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had career highs of...
Comments / 0