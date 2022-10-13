ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, AL

WAAY-TV

24-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, about one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County. 24-year-old Korday Moore was fatally injured when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, ALEA...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on jury selection, possible death penalty in Jimmy Spencer murder trial

Jury selection is underway in Jimmy Spencer's upcoming murder trial. He's accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018. "The prosecution did its job today seeking justice for the three individuals in continuing to be able to pursue the death penalty for Jimmy Spencer," Former United States Attorney Jay Town said.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Meteorologists in the making at Lynn Fanning Elementary School!

Lynn Fanning Elementary School seems to be housing some future meteorologists in the making!. WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon today with some second grade panthers at Lynn Fanning and spoke to them all about the weather! With the help of the infamous Ms. Frizzle, these students learned all about what it takes to form hurricanes. They also spoke about tornado formation, dust storms, and hail growth in the atmosphere.
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Gym for autistic kids opens

The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday. Huntsville gym that caters to children with special needs holds grand opening. The gym has a zip line, a trampoline and an arts and craft area for kids to have fun with.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Prepping plants for freezing temperatures in North Alabama

Frost in the forecast this week has many people worried about their outdoor plants. The owner of Bennett Nurseries said frost is a sign for all of the homeowners who have been hanging on to their summer plants, to finally switch to fall and winter plants. Summer flowers are not...
MOORESVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama A&M defeats UAPB despite Britten's 277 yards rushing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic. The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had career highs of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

