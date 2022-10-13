Lynn Fanning Elementary School seems to be housing some future meteorologists in the making!. WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon today with some second grade panthers at Lynn Fanning and spoke to them all about the weather! With the help of the infamous Ms. Frizzle, these students learned all about what it takes to form hurricanes. They also spoke about tornado formation, dust storms, and hail growth in the atmosphere.

MERIDIANVILLE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO