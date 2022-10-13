Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel appoints Slagle as new County Attorney
Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel has announced the appointment of Patrick Slagle as the new County Attorney for the Chautauqua County Law Department. Slagle will begin his new position in January 2023 and will replace current County Attorney Stephen Abdella, who is leaving the post for retirement. Slagle is no stranger to Chautauqua County government. He has served as First Assistant County Attorney for the Chautauqua County Law Department since February 2022 and previously was an Assistant Social Services Attorney with the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.
chautauquatoday.com
Village trustees approve Engineer of Record
Fredonia Village trustees have approved an Engineer of Record for the village. During Monday evening's Village Board meeting, trustees approved a proposal submitted by LaBella Associates by a 5-0 vote. A total of four firms submitted proposals for a Request For Proposals (RFP). In other action, the board scheduled a public hearing on a proposed local law that would reduce the village speed limit along Route 20 where it's currently 40 mph to 30 mph. Those sections include West Main Street from the west village line to Chautauqua Street and East Main Street from the east village line to Clinton Street. The proposed local law would also reduce the speed limit in the school zone on East Main from 30 mph to 20 mph. The public hearing will be held at 6 pm, October 31, at Fredonia Village Hall.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
After a long back and forth, many conferences with his attorney and conversations in the courtroom and several recesses Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the the killing of 2 farm workers in Alexander in March has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Cruz, who is 18, was offered a plea deal after he tried to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette and was caught. Cruz said he didn’t understand and had to have the deal and charges explained to him multiple times. After saying he wouldn’t take the deal, he changed his mind after a conversation in the courtroom and accepted it. He will be sentenced on December 13th.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Awarded FEMA Grant for Emergency Planning and Response Efforts
Chautauqua County will receive $55,869 through FEMA's annual Emergency Management Performance Grant to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. The funding will assist efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level. It's part of $7.6 million in federal funding for New York State that was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
New York’s Minimum Wage Workers Have A New Issue
The price of everything has gone through the roof these days. Call it inflation, or the leftover issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing is for certain, we are paying more for the stuff we need than ever before. As hard as you work, it seems like you just...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
Unique Round House For Sale In Erie County [PHOTOS]
Looking for a truly unique home for sale in Western New York? This house has all the comforts and a special design! The fall is here and it may be the perfect time to get out and do some house shopping!. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the housing market was...
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
chautauquatoday.com
Georgia woman found guilty on three of four counts
A Chautauqua County Court jury has found a Georgia woman guilty of 2nd degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony in July 2021. District Attorney Jason Schmidt told WDOE News Monday that 33-year-old Heather Capell was also found not guilty of 2nd degree manslaughter...
WIVB
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
Service for four victims of Erie County murder-suicide to take place next week
Loved ones remember the victims of an Erie County family tragedy that has left four children without their parents, and two grandparents
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
chautauquatoday.com
Cherry Creek man charged with aggravated harassment
A Cherry Creek man is facing aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident in the town of Cherry Creek Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies say 59-year-old Christopher White is accused of intentionally threatening another individual. Deputies issued appearance tickets for White who will appear in Cherry Creek Town Court at a later date.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting
A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
