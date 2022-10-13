ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘That’s not my dad’: Florida deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNY1L_0iXdc5mh00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Two children were rescued only minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday while driving through Tampa by a man who said his truck had just been stolen with his two young children still inside.

FDLE seizes 48 lbs of Fentanyl in ‘massive’ drug bust

Deputy Pazmino Alvarez immediately chased after the man’s 2011 white Chevrolet Silverado, and without losing sight of the truck, managed to perform a traffic stop within a few minutes.

“Stop the truck now!” Deputy Pazmino Alvarez ordered through his police cruisers speaker system. Alvarez’s body camera shows one of the children saying ‘That’s not my dad!’ as he tells the driver to get out of the truck.

Deputies said the man behind the wheel was 37-year-old Kevin Smith, whose criminal history dates back to 2003 in Hillsborough County. Also in the truck were two children, aged 4 and 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iuvV_0iXdc5mh00
Kevin Smith (Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Pazmino Alvarez approached the vehicle, which had stopped in a parking lot. One of the children told the deputy, “This guy robbed my dad’s car,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was arrested without further incident. He faces two counts of felony kidnapping and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The two children were not injured and returned safely to their father.

Tampa woman says man stalked her with GPS tracker

Deputies added that Smith is currently incarcerated at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bond.

“This situation could’ve been a lot worse had it not been for the swift action taken by Deputy Pazmino Alvarez,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “He halted what could have been an otherwise terrifying situation for any parent. Thanks to him, two children are safe and in the arms of their loved ones today.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
TAMPA, FL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy