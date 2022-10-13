Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood

Photo: CPW NW Region.

According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary.

Livingston noted that this time of the year is when bears will start to look for a suitable winter den, though the space under the deck was not a good option.

Upon discovering the bear, the animal was tranquilized, requiring five Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff members to get the bear out from under the deck and into a trailer for transport to a more ideal habitat. The male bear was estimated to be about 400 pounds and 10 years of age.

Video footage from the scene shows the massive bear being dragged by officials, who are utilizing some sort of tarp to make the process safe and easier – though it still seems to be a struggle due to the sheer size of the bear.

Once in the trailer, the bear was taken 60 miles away from town, to a habitat where it could thrive. The area the bear was taken to had ample food and was unlikely to be trafficked by hunters this season.

Officials were able to microchip and tag the bear, also giving the animal a health exam.

The bear was safely transported to the new location in good condition.

If you happen to spot a bear trying to make a winter den in your neighborhood, call local wildlife officials to report the happening. They'll be able to determine what the best option is for the safety of the bear and humans living nearby.