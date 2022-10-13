ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbCIa_0iXdbixs00
Photo: CPW NW Region.

According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary.

Livingston noted that this time of the year is when bears will start to look for a suitable winter den, though the space under the deck was not a good option.

Upon discovering the bear, the animal was tranquilized, requiring five Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff members to get the bear out from under the deck and into a trailer for transport to a more ideal habitat. The male bear was estimated to be about 400 pounds and 10 years of age.

Video footage from the scene shows the massive bear being dragged by officials, who are utilizing some sort of tarp to make the process safe and easier – though it still seems to be a struggle due to the sheer size of the bear.

Once in the trailer, the bear was taken 60 miles away from town, to a habitat where it could thrive. The area the bear was taken to had ample food and was unlikely to be trafficked by hunters this season.

Officials were able to microchip and tag the bear, also giving the animal a health exam.

The bear was safely transported to the new location in good condition.

If you happen to spot a bear trying to make a winter den in your neighborhood, call local wildlife officials to report the happening. They'll be able to determine what the best option is for the safety of the bear and humans living nearby.

Comments / 5

Related
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado Halloween Drive-Thru Light Show Is Open And It Looks Awesome

A new Halloween drive-thru light show in Colorado has made its debut just in time for the spookiest season of all. Here's where to find this Halloween holiday treat. You've likely noticed your neighbors getting their spooky inflatables up in their yards put up. That means it's almost time for one of the most fun days of the year, Halloween. Not only do you get to dress up and be someone else for a day, or multiple days depending on how many different Halloween events you participate in, you can get wild and decorate your home too. While my particular neighborhood doesn't have near the Halloween decorations up as it will for Christmas, it seems like more and more people are getting into the spirit these days. Another sign that people are loving Halloween more than ever? There's now a very Christmas-like Halloween Drive-Thru light show right here in Colorado, and it looks super cool.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS News

Search nears two weeks for trail runner missing near Durango

A group of searchers made up of mostly volunteers is spending Saturday looking for 29-year-old David Lunde in the La Plata County backcountry. If they don't find him, official search operations will be called off Sunday, an official told CBS4. Saturday is the 13th day of looking for Lunde. Lunde...
DURANGO, CO
nbc11news.com

Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Durango Local News

La Plata Month’s Supply of Homes Doubled

With a cooling of the air comes a cooling of the real estate market, but that’s not all bad as we’ll discuss more in depth in this episode. Interest rates reached the highest they've been in 20 years and the month’s supply of homes has more than doubled. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties LLC and the Local News Network
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Six Colorado towns featured on Country Living's 'prettiest winter towns' list

Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season. Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy