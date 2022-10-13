ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

Game Notes: Miami

DURHAM – Duke is back on the road Saturday when it travels to Miami Gardens, Fla., to face off against Miami. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Miami leads the all-time series between the two schools, 15-4. In the last...
goduke.com

Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Miami

DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils travel to Miami for a Saturday showdown with the Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates, and Wiley Ballard on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com

Elko Radio Show Set for Tonight at Washington Duke Inn

DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko has its eighth show tonight at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
goduke.com

Duke Falls to North Carolina, 38-35, in Thriller

DURHAM – In a classic Saturday night matchup that saw Duke and North Carolina combine for 1,078 yards and seven lead changes, the Tar Heels scored a go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils, 38-35, before a packed crowd at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
goduke.com

Beck Claims Singles Title at ITA Fall Regionals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Duke women's tennis senior Chloe Beck defeated teammate Emma Jackson on Monday in the A1 Bracket Singles Championship at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Regionals in Winston-Salem, N.C. Beck, who hails from Watkinsville, Ga., defeated Jackson, 6-1, 6-4, to win her fifth match of the...
goduke.com

Blue Devils Split Fall Exhibition Finale

DURHAM – Duke baseball completed its final exhibition of the fall on Friday evening at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, taking on North Carolina in a 14-inning contest. The Blue Devils split the two seven inning contests, falling 2-0 in the first game and defeating the Tar Heels 6-2 in the finale.
goduke.com

Balanced Scoring Leads Duke Past Bellarmine, 3-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three different Blue Devils scored goals to lead the 24th-ranked Duke field hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Bellarmine in a non-conference matchup at Louisville's Trager Field. Duke scored twice in the second quarter to take the lead for good with senior Josie Varney netting the game winner.
