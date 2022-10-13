ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

The Latest Inflation Data Is More Bad News for Investors

By Mallika Mitra, Brad Tuttle
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vlbg4_0iXdbRuP00
Getty Images

The latest inflation data is in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it's not good news for investors.

The consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of what consumers are paying for goods and services — rose 0.4% in September and is up 8.2% from a year ago. That's higher than economists were expecting. And while the report shows inflation eased slightly last month, it still remains stubbornly high. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, jumped 6.6% from a year ago, the biggest 12-month gain in 40 years.

Stocks fell Thursday morning on the news, and then later recovered as investors took in what the latest inflation data means for the Federal Reserve and their portfolios.

Rollercoaster-like moves in the stock market aren't new for investors this year. The S&P 500, a benchmark commonly used to measure how U.S. stocks are doing overall, fell into a bear market in June and — despite a summer rally — is now down around 24% for the year.

Here's what investors need to know.

If you’re searching for a hedge against inflation, Gold IRAs can make sure your hard-earned money is protected!

Gold IRAs help you protect your investments by providing the asset diversification and stability you need. Click on your state to get started.

What September inflation numbers mean for the stock market

The fact that inflation is still high is not what the Federal Reserve was hoping for. The central bank has been raising interest rates in an effort to bring down those high prices and cool the economy. In September, the Fed raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, and minutes released on Wednesday from that meeting indicate that it expects higher rates to stick around until prices come down.

The Fed's next meeting is scheduled for the first week of November — and investors will be watching closely. That's because while higher interest rates can help curb prices at the grocery store and gas pump, they also tend to bring down prices of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.

The inflation data combined with a stronger-than-projected September jobs report "should cement the Fed’s plans for a 75 basis point hike at their next meeting at the start of November," Sam Millette, fixed income strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network, said via written commentary shared with Money.

Ad

Worried about protecting your hard-earned financial assets?

Gold IRAs help you protect your investments by providing the asset diversification and stability you need. Click below to start investing today!

What's next for investors?

Even if Thursday's inflation data had come in lower than expected, a Fed pivot from its current policy would have been unlikely, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a research note ahead of the inflation report Thursday.

"A single month of positive CPI data would not move the needle for the Fed," he added.

John Blank, chief equity strategist and economist at Zacks Investment Research, said in written commentary shared with Money that — taking into account solely the Fed's inflation concerns — he doubts the Fed will pivot until the middle of next year. (Though he says "a major bond market crisis could force the Fed’s hand.")

Until there is more certainty that prices are coming down and the Fed changes course, experts are warning of continued ups and downs in the markets.

"We expect the markets to remain volatile in the coming months," Haefele wrote. Millette agrees that investors should expect "more short term volatility."

So remain calm and remember that market downturns are normal — and they certainly don't last forever.

Newsletter

Money Classic

To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we've combed through decades of our print magazines to find hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have withstood the test of time. Dive into the archives with us.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Money

Money

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy