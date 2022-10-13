Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
digitalspy.com
Doom Patrol casts Heroes star as DC villain
Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined DC's Doom Patrol as a villain in the upcoming season. The actor, best known for playing the role of genetics professor Mohinder Suresh on Heroes, will recur as Mr. 104. A biochemist who has the ability to transform his body into any element of his choosing,...
digitalspy.com
EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?
IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks return for Hunter McQueen as Theo Graham reprises role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham is making a surprise return to the show, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The actor is reprising his role as Hunter McQueen after four years away from the Channel 4 soap. Related: Hollyoaks' Misbah finds out Imran's big secret. Theo is celebrating his...
digitalspy.com
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter addresses fan backlash for Chas Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans haven't been too pleased with a recent Dingle storyline, seeing Chas having an affair. Actress Lucy Pargeter, who has been playing the character since 2002, has weighed in on the backlash over Chas going behind her husband Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) back and sleeping with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).
digitalspy.com
Week 5 (Centenary Week) dance predictions/reveals
Fleur & Vito - ? (MUST be latin) Hamza & Jowita - ? (MUST be ballroom) Kym & Graziano - ? (prob ballroom) Tyler & Dianne - ? (MUST be ballroom) Will & Nancy - ? (prob ballroom) If Tony gets through and has to do Match of the Bloomin...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to revisit Alina Pop story as Fiz Stape receives a warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revisits Tyrone Dobbs's big betrayal next week as Fiz Stape becomes insecure again. The couple reunited in the summer after Fiz decided that she was finally ready to forgive Tyrone for breaking up their family when he fell for Alina Pop. Fiz reconciled with...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
digitalspy.com
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
digitalspy.com
What do we think is going to happen at the regeneration?
With two different actors cast to play the Doctor within days of each other, we don't know who (if anyone) the 13th Doctor is going to regenerate into on Sunday. Please vote on the following options:. What do we think is going to happen at the regeneration? 8 votes. The...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
digitalspy.com
Halloween Ends director explains divisive change following backlash
Halloween Ends spoilers follow. Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has opened up about a divisive change he made to the franchise in the sequel. The new movie somewhat takes focus away from the central characters of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, centring more on new character Corey Cunningham – a change that hasn't gone down too well with some fans.
digitalspy.com
Netflix delays release of Harry and Meghan documentary series
Netflix has reportedly postponed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary series until 2023, after backlash towards season 5 of The Crown. According to Deadline, the joint venture between the streaming platform and Archewell Productions was originally thought to land on the streaming platform in December, just several weeks after The Crown drops on November 9.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale airs Cain and Moira Dingle outcome after Faith death row
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale couple Cain and Moira Dingle have reconciled after their bitter row over Faith's death. The pair hit the rocks earlier this week after Cain realised that Moira had kept quiet about Faith's plans to end her own life. Last month, terminally-ill Faith told Moira that she...
digitalspy.com
WWE's Liv Morgan cast in season two of Chucky TV series
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been cast in season two of Syfy series Chucky. The series, which is based on slasher franchise Child's Play, continues the murderous rampage of the red-haired Good Guy doll. Season two will see Liv make a guest appearance in episode 4, titled 'Death on Denial,'...
Comments / 0