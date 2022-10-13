ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
GolfWRX

‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack

Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
Golf.com

‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour

Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Channel

After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update

Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
Golf.com

‘I don’t like it, to be honest:’ Pro rips Zozo Championship course

Emiliano Grillo, who shot a six-under 64 during Sunday’s Zozo Championship final round, finished fourth and cashed just over a half-million dollars, also gave a solid example of irony. Minutes after his tournament, Grillo had this exchange with a reporter at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club:. “Is this a...
Golf.com

Fred Couples just played the round of his life. Could retirement be next?

Even at 63, Fred Couples makes it all look so easy: the buttery swing; the inimitable cool; the easy smiles and unhurried gait, as if there’s nowhere he’d rather be than bashing balls around a golf course and pouring in putts. On Sunday, at Prestonwood CC, in Cary, N.C., all of this apparent effortlessness was especially evident when Couples carded 12 birdies, including seven straight to cap his round, to shoot 60 and win the PGA Champions’ SAS Championship by a touchdown.
CARY, NC
Golf.com

Muni Mondays: Golden hour(s) at Chambers Bay

This Seattle-area course is highly regarded as one of the best munis in America. But when sunset rolls around at Chambers Bay, a round of golf becomes a magical experience. James Colgan shows us firsthand why the former U.S. Open host is underrated.
SEATTLE, WA
Golf.com

‘I didn’t know if my career was over’: Emotional Brooks Koepka considered quitting

Brooks Koepka, forever confident, thought he was finished. Then Brooks Koepka broke down. He’s been on some three-year run, after some two-year run. First, the latter. From the 2017 U.S. Open to the 2019 Open Championship, they couldn’t play a major championship without at least thinking of ordering the trophy with a ‘B’ and a ‘K’ already engraved on it. Two U.S. Open wins. Two PGA Championships. Four other top 10s. And then?
Golf.com

Need to hone in on the green speed quickly? Try this putting drill

We’ve all been there: Running late to a tee time. Whether you had a little too much fun the night before or simply slept through an alarm, you show up to the course with no time to hit balls and just a few minutes to roll some putts before you tee off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy