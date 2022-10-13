Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
After locking up the 54-hole lead, Rickie Fowler stayed late to sign autographs at Zozo Championship
Rickie Fowler hasn’t been in contention much lately. In fact, the last time he had a chance to win on the PGA Tour with 18 holes left to play was almost a year ago exactly at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He played with Rory McIlroy in the final group but eventually finished T-3.
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
GolfWRX
‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack
Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos
Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
Kyle Larson Reacts To What Bubba Wallace Did On Sunday
Bubba Wallace wasn't happy with Kyle Larson during Sunday's race. Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race in Las Vegas. He went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated. After the incident, Larson spoke to the...
Kevin Garnett Gives Advice To Draymond Green After Green Punched Jordan Poole: "If You Want Some Real Results, Pull Him To The Side."
Kevin Garnett expressed his opinion on how Draymond Green should have handled the Jordan Poole situation.
Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."
Tyler Herro is not mad that Jordan Poole got a larger contract extension than he did.
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
Golf.com
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
Golf Channel
After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update
Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
Golf.com
Lexi Thompson wins first title in three years, at Aramco New York event
It set up as a duel between two of the top stars in the American women’s game for the third and final round of the Aramco Team Series New York round, but Lexi Thompson never gave Nelly Korda a chance. A closing bogey couldn’t derail Thompson, who began the...
Golf.com
‘I don’t like it, to be honest:’ Pro rips Zozo Championship course
Emiliano Grillo, who shot a six-under 64 during Sunday’s Zozo Championship final round, finished fourth and cashed just over a half-million dollars, also gave a solid example of irony. Minutes after his tournament, Grillo had this exchange with a reporter at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club:. “Is this a...
Golf.com
What it’s like receiving the BAD kind of captain’s pick phone call
Life is good for Mackenzie Hughes right now, as he’s chomping on chips and salsa in the United Lounge at the Las Vegas airport. He just got a workout in — apparently, there’s a lavish gymnasium at airport code LAS — and was waiting for the PGA Tour chartered jet.
Golf.com
Pro pars first hole at PGA Tour qualifier — then plays the next 8 at 33-over (!)
He parred his first hole. He birdied his fifth. It was a 231-yarder, too. Buckle up. We’ll go from lowest to highest, include a question mark and end with a drive to the parking lot. A bogey five. A double-bogey five. A double-bogey six. A quadruple-bogey eight. A septuple-bogey...
Golf.com
Fred Couples just played the round of his life. Could retirement be next?
Even at 63, Fred Couples makes it all look so easy: the buttery swing; the inimitable cool; the easy smiles and unhurried gait, as if there’s nowhere he’d rather be than bashing balls around a golf course and pouring in putts. On Sunday, at Prestonwood CC, in Cary, N.C., all of this apparent effortlessness was especially evident when Couples carded 12 birdies, including seven straight to cap his round, to shoot 60 and win the PGA Champions’ SAS Championship by a touchdown.
Golf.com
Muni Mondays: Golden hour(s) at Chambers Bay
This Seattle-area course is highly regarded as one of the best munis in America. But when sunset rolls around at Chambers Bay, a round of golf becomes a magical experience. James Colgan shows us firsthand why the former U.S. Open host is underrated.
Golf.com
‘I didn’t know if my career was over’: Emotional Brooks Koepka considered quitting
Brooks Koepka, forever confident, thought he was finished. Then Brooks Koepka broke down. He’s been on some three-year run, after some two-year run. First, the latter. From the 2017 U.S. Open to the 2019 Open Championship, they couldn’t play a major championship without at least thinking of ordering the trophy with a ‘B’ and a ‘K’ already engraved on it. Two U.S. Open wins. Two PGA Championships. Four other top 10s. And then?
Golf.com
Need to hone in on the green speed quickly? Try this putting drill
We’ve all been there: Running late to a tee time. Whether you had a little too much fun the night before or simply slept through an alarm, you show up to the course with no time to hit balls and just a few minutes to roll some putts before you tee off.
Comments / 1