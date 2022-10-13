Read full article on original website
New Website A Resource To Lodge Food Complaints
A new website now available to Kentuckians should make the process of reporting food borne illnesses to the state easier. Governor Andy Beshear says residents can report such illnesses directly to state officials by using the website rather than having to wait for local health departments to act. The governor...
AAA Raising Awareness About Kentucky’s Move Over Law
AAA is raising awareness about Kentucky’s Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane when approaching a public safety or emergency vehicle. Drivers who cannot safely move over must slow down instead. Highway officials say 28 people were killed in Kentucky between 2016 and 2020...
Crews Battle Fire Under Highway Bridge in Morehead
Arson is suspected in connection with a fire under a bridge in Morehead on Saturday evening. Crews were dispatched to the KY-519 bridge near the Morehead Save-A-Lot. They say black smoke was coming from beneath the bridge, which is known to have been a homeless camp prior to the fire.
FEMA Help Application Deadline Nears
The deadline is fast approaching for Eastern Kentucky residents who suffered damage from the devastating flooding in July to apply for FEMA assistance. People in 13 counties are eligible for federal help to cover anything that’s not covered by insurance. FEMA grants are not taxed and do not have...
