Los Angeles, CA

LA’s card rooms and tribal casinos at odds over Prop 26

Proposition 26, on California’s November ballot, would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and at the state's four privately owned racetracks. It would also add a new way to enforce state gambling law in card rooms. Who supports it? Who doesn’t? And why? Here are answers to some basic questions on Prop 26.
Should LA Board of Supervisors be able to remove the sheriff?

LA County voters will soon decide whether the Board of Supervisors has the power to remove a sitting sheriff through Measure A. Alex Villanueva has repeatedly butted heads with the board as sheriff. That includes on COVID-19 mandates, allegations of deputy gangs running rampant in the department, and alleged corruption among the supervisors themselves. But if Measure A passes, it would send a clear signal to Villanueva and his successors who the sheriff in town really is.
OC hasn't done enough in response to snitch scandal: FBI report

The Orange County Sheriff's Department used jailhouse informants in an illegal way, and the District Attorney's Office hid evidence from defense attorneys. Because of that, the county lessened or overturned sentences in more than a dozen criminal cases between 2007 and 2016. Federal authorities have been investigating ever since, and they just came out with a damning 63-page report.
