LA County voters will soon decide whether the Board of Supervisors has the power to remove a sitting sheriff through Measure A. Alex Villanueva has repeatedly butted heads with the board as sheriff. That includes on COVID-19 mandates, allegations of deputy gangs running rampant in the department, and alleged corruption among the supervisors themselves. But if Measure A passes, it would send a clear signal to Villanueva and his successors who the sheriff in town really is.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO