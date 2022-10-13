Zach Piller and his father, Doug, got quite the surprise recently while out fishing for tuna and striped bass off the coast of New Jersey. Zach was recording a catch his dad made when fish began swarming their boat. And then they saw why. A massive humpback whale breached and jumped out of the water and hit their boat. They were shocked, to say the least. Zach told Inside Ediiton Digital that he and his dad fish all the time, and have seen whales before. But definitely none this close.

