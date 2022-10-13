Read full article on original website
Man Screamed for Help as Suspect Assaulted Him and Took Bag Containing $17K: NYPD
A man screamed for help as he was being attacked on the street by a stranger, according to authorities who are now looking for the suspects involved. The NYPD says it happened in Queens. They say the 66-year-old victim was walking down a street when he was pushed to the ground from behind by an unknown assailant who started kicking and punching the man as he screamed for help. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death
The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
Breaching Whale Shocks New Jersey Father and Son While They’re Fishing
Zach Piller and his father, Doug, got quite the surprise recently while out fishing for tuna and striped bass off the coast of New Jersey. Zach was recording a catch his dad made when fish began swarming their boat. And then they saw why. A massive humpback whale breached and jumped out of the water and hit their boat. They were shocked, to say the least. Zach told Inside Ediiton Digital that he and his dad fish all the time, and have seen whales before. But definitely none this close.
Bodies of 4 Missing Oklahoma Men Found Dismembered in River, Police Seeking 'Suicidal' Person of Interest
The dismembered remains of four missing Oklahoma men have been pulled from a river and police said Monday they are looking for a person of interest who has since disappeared. The four men, all friends, were last seen Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. when they rode off on bicycles from one of their homes, police said. Relatives reported them missing the next day after calls to their cellphones went straight to voicemail, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
These Children Survived Falling Thanks to These Heroes
These heroes saved falling children. In 2019, a teen was in the right place at the right time to make an important catch just as a child fell out of a building. It was heartstopping drama in 2015 when a toddler was tossed from a burning building into the arms of a firefighter in Georgia. In 2021 a delivery driver saved a toddler who fell from a 12-floor balcony. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Massachusetts Police Spring Into Action to Save Dog Walker Surrounded by 9 Coyotes
Cops in Massachusetts did more than just serve and protect one person from their community as they rushed into action to save one dog walker who they say was surrounded by at least nine aggressive coyotes, WDBO reported. The dog walker in Swampscott called police Saturday night after they were...
Stockton Police Arrest Suspect in Serial Killer Case: ‘He Was Out Hunting’
Is this the man who has killed five people in Stockton, California? Police say they believe so. Earlier this month, the Stockton Police Chief released this surveillance video of a person of interest in this case. He says community tips led investigators to Wesley Brownlee, 43, who was arrested for homicide. Police say they found a gun in Brownlee’s car as well and a search warrant was executed on his home. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
10-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Bear in Grandparents' Backyard in Connecticut
A black bear mauled a 10-year-old playing in his grandparents' backyard and tried to drag the boy away before it was shot and killed, Connecticut authorities said. The 250-pound bear attacked the child Sunday morning in Morris, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The boy was...
Police Searching for Man Who Shot Virginia Restaurant Worker at Drive-Thru
Virginia police are looking for someone who they say shot a restaurant worker in a drive-thru. Chesterfield County Police have just released surveillance footage from July 31, 2022. The driver pays for their food and drink, but the situation quickly changes when police say the driver appeared to pick up a gun and fire through the car door and into the restaurant, before driving away. The shot injured a restaurant employee, who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
