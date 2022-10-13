ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

insideedition.com

Man Screamed for Help as Suspect Assaulted Him and Took Bag Containing $17K: NYPD

A man screamed for help as he was being attacked on the street by a stranger, according to authorities who are now looking for the suspects involved. The NYPD says it happened in Queens. They say the 66-year-old victim was walking down a street when he was pushed to the ground from behind by an unknown assailant who started kicking and punching the man as he screamed for help. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child’s remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the landfill search for the body of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, but he declined to say what it was. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal,” Hadley said during a news conference. “I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill.” Police began searching for Quinton on Oct. 5 when his mother called 911 and said the boy had gone missing from his playpen. After more than a week spent searching the house and surrounding neighborhood, Hadley announced Thursday that police believe the child is dead.
SAVANNAH, GA
insideedition.com

Stockton Police Arrest Suspect in Serial Killer Case: ‘He Was Out Hunting’

Is this the man who has killed five people in Stockton, California? Police say they believe so. Earlier this month, the Stockton Police Chief released this surveillance video of a person of interest in this case. He says community tips led investigators to Wesley Brownlee, 43, who was arrested for homicide. Police say they found a gun in Brownlee’s car as well and a search warrant was executed on his home. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
STOCKTON, CA
insideedition.com

A Haunted Open House and Other Halloween Pranks

These are some of our favorite Halloween pranks. In 2019, one mom nailed an epic Halloween prank on her kids that involved a fake tongue and scissors. In 2020, a Texas man’s Halloween display got the cops repeatedly called on him. In 2015, a realtor brought unsuspecting homebuyers inside a home and gave them a tour rigged with terror-inducing effects. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
TEXAS STATE
insideedition.com

10-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Bear in Grandparents' Backyard in Connecticut

A black bear mauled a 10-year-old playing in his grandparents' backyard and tried to drag the boy away before it was shot and killed, Connecticut authorities said. The 250-pound bear attacked the child Sunday morning in Morris, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The boy was...
MORRIS, CT
insideedition.com

Police Searching for Man Who Shot Virginia Restaurant Worker at Drive-Thru

Virginia police are looking for someone who they say shot a restaurant worker in a drive-thru. Chesterfield County Police have just released surveillance footage from July 31, 2022. The driver pays for their food and drink, but the situation quickly changes when police say the driver appeared to pick up a gun and fire through the car door and into the restaurant, before driving away. The shot injured a restaurant employee, who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

