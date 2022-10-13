Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged after drugs were found during a warrant arrest on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located illegal drugs inside the residence while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 41-year-old Robert King. After a search of...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Hopkinsville Man
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop for a seat belt violation on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 40-year-old James McGregor was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped and during the stop, he handed police a rolled-up cigarette stating it contained synthetic drugs. After a search of the vehicle, meth and a meth pipe were reportedly found.
wnky.com
5 men indicted on drug trafficking, firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five men are facing indictments from a grand jury in Bowling Green. The following people have been indicted as of Oct. 12 on charges of drug trafficking and firearms offenses:. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of...
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 65 IN BARREN COUNTY
PARK CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 50 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing charge of resisting arrest and assault of a police officer following an incident early Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers were in the area of Means Avenue just after midnight and observed a vehicle make an improper turn, prompting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the driver—33-year-old Paul Waites of Hopkinsville—had a warrant out for his arrest.
wcluradio.com
Vandalism closes Cave City park
CAVE CITY — A Cave City park remains closed due to suspected vandalism last week. Officials with the Cave City Fire Department said they were dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park the afternoon of Oct. 13. Smoke was in the area when they arrived, and a play set and mulch was on fire.
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
wkdzradio.com
Inmate Dies At Hospital After Being Found Unconscious
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the inmate whose name has not been released was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Sumner County mom convicted of murdering infant twins asks for a new trial
Lindsey Lowe was convicted of murdering her twin infants in 2011 in Sumner County and sentenced to life. Now she seeks a new trial alleging she had poor legal representation and a biased juror.
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
WSMV
Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Garage Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A garage on Poe Hill Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a garage along with some vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before 10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.
wcluradio.com
Former Glasgow Independent superintendent overpaid for accrued sick days, records show
GLASGOW — Keith Hale, the former superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, was overpaid for accrued sick days when he retired, according to newly obtained documents. Hale retired effective June 30, 2022. He was expected to serve as superintendent through June 2024 but announced an abrupt retirement on May 10. He cited health concerns in an email to employees of the school district.
