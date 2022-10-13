ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba Gooding, Jr. avoids jail time after pleading guilty to lesser charge

By Alice Gainer
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- No jail time for Cuba Gooding, Jr.

The actor complied with a conditional plea agreement in his forcible touching case allowing him to plead guilty to a lesser charge of harassment.

Thursday, three accusers addressed the court, expressing outrage over the deal.

CBS2's Alice Gainer was in the courtroom.

Gooding, Jr. made a swift and silent exit from the courtroom. Moments prior, he decline to speak before sentencing.

"There was no need to further address them today," said defense attorney Frank Rothman. "He apologized the day he plead guilty."

Rothman's referring back to April, when the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he forcible kissed a worker at a nightclub in 2018. But under the plea deal, so long as he met the requirements, he could withdraw that and plead to a lesser charge of harassment, which is what he did Thursday.

A victim impact statement from that worker said Gooding "saw minimal repercussions" while his victims dealt with the aftermath of his actions.

"The message he got today is that because of who he is the rules are different for him," said accuser Kelsey Harbert.

Gooding, Jr. was arrested in June 2019, after Kelsey Harbert told police he groped her at a rooftop bar in Midtown. Dozens of other allegations against the actor poured in.

He was initially charged with groping and forcibly kissing three women.

Prosecutors wanted to present testimony at trial from more than a dozen women who were not part of the criminal case to show a pattern of alleged bad behavior by the Oscar winner. The judge was going to allow two, but then reversed the decision.

So instead of going to trial, they reached a plea deal dismissing two of the three charges, which included Harbert's accusation.

"It appears to be a prosecutorial gift to a celebrity who is undeserving of such an outcome," said Harbert's attorney Gloria Allred.

Prosecutors noted Gooding, Jr. completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling and stayed out of trouble.

As part of his plea deal, Gooding, Jr. was sentenced to time served. His attorney says he's continuing therapy.

Rothman was asked if his client was still drinking.

"Not that I'm aware of, but that's not for me to say," he said.

"Despite the harm to me, Cuba Gooding, Jr. walks away from the court a free man without a record. It's like it never happened. But can the same thing be said for the women he did this to?" Harbert said.

If the actor had failed to comply with the terms of the deal, he would have faced up to a year behind bars.

The Manhattan DA's office has not commented.

Comments / 65

Ñana
3d ago

Another actor getting away with misconduct when involving another person. So who gets privileges it sure isn't the victim's. Money and who you are

Reply
11
Evelyn Gage
3d ago

He was just a little mixed up. He thought he could do what that other side of him get away with all the time especially when he's a star and all.. but just like old bill, it was that 10% of blood that made his actions unacceptable. He like all these other rich colored folk will sooner or later and take their allotted positions. Lesser charge, right well just brush you down for looking.

Reply(10)
11
skypoint
3d ago

Trump use to do it 😉… he said he grabs them right by the couch, whatever that means 😂😂😂… and they don’t say nothing, “know why ?” ,,, because he’s rich 🤑… just locker room talk 😎😎😎

Reply(2)
6
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jury Selection Begins in Danny Masterson Case

Jury selection got underway on Tuesday in the case of Danny Masterson, the former “That ’70s Show” actor who is facing 45 years to life on three charges of rape. The selection process is expected to take about a week. The attorneys will ask the prospective jurors about their feelings on the #MeToo movement and the Church of Scientology, which will play a significant role in the trial. The defense is particularly concerned that jurors will come into court with a negative view of the church. “We have almost a perfect storm of prejudice in this case,” defense attorney Karen Goldstein said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
