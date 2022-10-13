Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Bleacher Report
Patrick Beverley: 'We All Know' Russell Westbrook Won't Come off Bench for Lakers
Russell Westbrook's struggle to adjust to a new role on the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the reasons the iconic franchise disappointed last season, and it certainly caught the attention of some when new head coach Darvin Ham brought him in off the bench in the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings.
Bleacher Report
32 Predictions for 2022-23 NBA Season
The 2022-23 NBA season is tipping off this week, so it's time to unload a final round of predictions. With everything that happened since the end of the last campaign, there's plenty of material to pull from. Below, you'll find a realistic (though not necessarily obvious) prediction for each of the league's 30 squads, plus bonus calls for MVP and the championship.
Bleacher Report
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury; Out 3-4 Weeks
The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping that re-signing Dennis Schröder would add some depth to the team's backcourt, but the veteran guard won't be in the lineup anytime soon. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced Monday that Schroder will undergo surgery on his injured thumb and he will miss the next 3-4 weeks.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Warriors' Draymond Green Will 'Almost Assuredly' Exercise $27.6M Contract Option
There are major questions surrounding Draymond Green's future, especially because he can become a free agent next offseason if he declines his $27.6 million contract option for the 2023-24 campaign and the Warriors signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to lucrative extensions already. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however, Green...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET. Ryan...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Had PRP Injection After Undergoing Knee Surgery
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is reportedly out indefinitely after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his injured left knee on Monday. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday, noting the Celtics hope Williams, who underwent knee surgery in late September, can return for the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season:
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Waived by Hornets Ahead of 2022-23 Regular Season
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive wing LiAngelo Ball on Saturday with the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season just days away, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ball, who is the older brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks' Khris Middleton out 'First Few Weeks' of Season with Wrist Injury
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he recovers from his wrist injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that Middleton had surgery to repair a torn ligament...
Bleacher Report
De'Andre Hunter, Hawks Agree to 4-Year, $95M Contract Extension
The Atlanta Hawks and forward De'Andre Hunter have agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 24-year-old was eligible for restricted free agency in 2023. The Hawks discovered the potential dangers of arriving as a contender earlier than expected. Their run to the 2021 Eastern...
Warriors don't get much love in ESPN NBA season predictions
The reigning champ Golden State Warriors didn’t get much love from ESPN’s panel of 18 NBA experts, who dropped their Finals predictions Tuesday ahead of opening night.
Bleacher Report
Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Agree to 4-Year, $82.5M Contract Extension
The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Praises Zion Williamson as 'One of One' Ahead of Pelicans vs. Nets
Kevin Durant had high praise for Zion Williamson as he and his Brooklyn Nets teammates prepare to open the 2022-23 NBA season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Durant said Williamson is a "one of one" kind of talent, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:. "You've seen guys at that size, 6'7",...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Thybulle, Celtics' Grant Williams, More to Be RFAs in Offseason
The 2022-23 campaign will be an important one for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. That is because Monday's deadline passed without any of them signing rookie extension deals, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. That means they will all become restricted free agents next offseason and could land noteworthy long-term contracts if they impress during the upcoming season.
Comments / 0