Bleacher Report

32 Predictions for 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season is tipping off this week, so it's time to unload a final round of predictions. With everything that happened since the end of the last campaign, there's plenty of material to pull from. Below, you'll find a realistic (though not necessarily obvious) prediction for each of the league's 30 squads, plus bonus calls for MVP and the championship.
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Had PRP Injection After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is reportedly out indefinitely after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his injured left knee on Monday. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday, noting the Celtics hope Williams, who underwent knee surgery in late September, can return for the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season:
Bleacher Report

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks Agree to 4-Year, $95M Contract Extension

The Atlanta Hawks and forward De'Andre Hunter have agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 24-year-old was eligible for restricted free agency in 2023. The Hawks discovered the potential dangers of arriving as a contender earlier than expected. Their run to the 2021 Eastern...
Bleacher Report

Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Agree to 4-Year, $82.5M Contract Extension

The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 76ers' Thybulle, Celtics' Grant Williams, More to Be RFAs in Offseason

The 2022-23 campaign will be an important one for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. That is because Monday's deadline passed without any of them signing rookie extension deals, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. That means they will all become restricted free agents next offseason and could land noteworthy long-term contracts if they impress during the upcoming season.
