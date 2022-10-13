Read full article on original website
California to end the COVID state of emergency
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three years from its initiation, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Monday. The announcement came as new variants spur concerns that there will be another deadly winter surge across the country and as test positivity rates plateau in California following a nearly three-month decline. More than 95,000 Californians have died as a result of COVID-19, according to state data.
Agency battling wage theft in California is too short-staffed to do its job
Just last year, legislators made certain instances of wage theft a felony. They also fixed their sights on wage theft in the garment industry, eliminating some longstanding pay practices that often resulted in workers being paid below the minimum wage. Earlier this month, California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower recovered $282,000...
California to mandate insurance discounts for wildfire mitigation efforts
California will become the first state in the nation to require insurance premium discounts for owners of homes and businesses that are made safer from wildfires. New rules mandate that insurance companies reward consumers who take wildfire safety and mitigation actions under the state’s Safer from Wildfires framework, the Department of Insurance announced Monday. The framework includes a list of expert-recommended actions home and business owners can take to better protect themselves from fires.
This big Bay Area weather change is reducing wildfire danger in October
Longtime residents know that autumn is usually the most dangerous time for wildfires in California. In most years, six months without considerable rain means October has the driest vegetation of the year. Combine that with strong seasonal winds that often blow from the land toward the ocean, and four of the five deadliest fires in recorded California history have occurred in October or early November, including the Camp Fire in 2018, the Oakland Hills Fire in 1991, and the Wine Country fires in 2017.
