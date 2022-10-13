Longtime residents know that autumn is usually the most dangerous time for wildfires in California. In most years, six months without considerable rain means October has the driest vegetation of the year. Combine that with strong seasonal winds that often blow from the land toward the ocean, and four of the five deadliest fires in recorded California history have occurred in October or early November, including the Camp Fire in 2018, the Oakland Hills Fire in 1991, and the Wine Country fires in 2017.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO