The FDA backtracks on its fast track
With help from Daniel Lippman and Alice Miranda Ollstein. WHEN ACCELERATED APPROVAL DOESN’T GO AS PLANNED — The FDA will argue this week to take a drug off the market that it granted accelerated approval in 2011, underscoring the risks and complications of the increasingly controversial program, POLITICO’s Lauren Gardner reports.
The case of the disappearing crab
— Alaska canceled snow crab season for the first time in the state's history, citing disappearing stock. The Bering Sea has been warming at alarming rates for years, which could have led to the disappearance. — USDA unveiled a new framework to address salmonella infections in poultry. The agency’s food...
Xi Jinping lays out vision of fortress China against tense rivalry with the U.S.
The Chinese leader's speech reflects obsession with external threats and Taiwan “reunification”
A first look at HBO’s Biden doc
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. President JOE BIDEN’s team may have been earnest and well-intentioned. But a documentary crew that got extensive access to key members portrays a White House that encountered setbacks in part because of its hubris.
DeFi vs. regulators: Who's winning?
Decentralized finance is a whole movement premised on the circumvention of gatekeepers, including governments. The U.S. government, of course, does not like being circumvented. So there's a big question emerging as DeFi platforms grow: Will the government wield as much power over DeFi as it does over the current global...
Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices.
Beijing wavers on Biden meeting as U.S. ups trade pressure
— President Xi Jinping is considering backing out of the upcoming G-20 meeting scheduled with President Joe Biden on the heels of Washington’s stringent new export controls aimed at crippling Beijing's high-tech ambitions. — Biden should add new teeth to the trade pact meant to confront Beijing — the...
Hurricanes Fiona and Ian gave solar power its time to shine
The green electricity source faces obstacles in Puerto Rico and Florida, where sun power largely held up during Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
The state races that may reshape U.S. energy
Control of Congress is up for grabs in the midterm elections — but for climate policy, state races may be the ones to watch. That’s because much of the money in the new climate law will be distributed through the states. State leaders can apply for the Inflation Reduction Act’s numerous grant programs, for example, including ones that fund new large transmission lines and energy-efficient buildings.
Coming to a TV near you
COMING TO A TELEVISION NEAR YOU: If you live in an area getting a lot of campaign ads, chances are you might be seeing a lot of GOP attacks against the Democrats’ big funding increase for the IRS. Those spots aren’t totally on the up and up, not that...
Biden admin unveils new pandemic preparedness and biodefense strategy
The president will sign a national security memo directing his administration to implement a plan to prepare for future viral and biological threats.
Biden Covid officials scramble to plan for Omicron subvariant threat
New strains seem to evade treatments used for vulnerable patients — and could complicate the latest White House messaging strategy on Covid.
Is CISA stretched thin on critical infrastructure?
— CISA oversees half of all the country’s critical infrastructure sectors. It's an enormous mandate — and one lawmaker is concerned the agency can’t handle it. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning Cybersecurity! I have fallen seriously behind “The Rings of Power,” and I forbid you from spoiling it for me.
Pentagon eyes locking in Starlink funding for Ukraine
Elon Musk's satellite communications service could be paid for using the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
No state awards for existing renewables
Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. NO STATE SUBSIDIES FOR EXISTING RENEWABLES: The last round of proposals for New York’s...
Battle over pregnancy drug highlights risks of FDA expediting drugs to market
The FDA will make its case this week to do something it hasn’t in over a decade — order a drug it expedited to the market to be pulled. A panel of independent expert advisers on obstetric and reproductive drugs will meet starting Monday to decide whether to recommend that Makena, an injection marketed as lowering the risk of preterm birth, remain available for at least some patients.
U.S. ‘going to sanction’ Iran for helping Russia
With help from Stuart Lau, Daniel Lippman and Phelim Kine. Officials on both sides of the Atlantic are weighing how to punish Iran for planning to give missiles and more drones to Russia. Our own NAHAL TOOSI spoke to a U.S. official Monday who said the administration is “absolutely going...
