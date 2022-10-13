Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers had one of the most disappointing postseason performances in baseball history, dropping three straight games to the Padres to lose the NLDS, 3-1, and head home much earlier than anticipated for a long offseason. For a lot of fans (and...
Dodgers Polls: Fans Call for New Leadership on LA Bench, Want Roberts Out
A lot can be said about the ending to a disappointing season for the Dodgers. The team was poised to be one of the greatest Dodgers teams of all time and looked stacked in all positions throughout the regular season. Of course, none of that matters when you reach the...
Vin Scully News: Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster’s Home Goes Up for Sale
It’s not every day a $15 million home goes up for sale that was owned by a Dodgers legend. Today it was announced Vin Scully‘s gorgeous seven bedroom nine bathroom will go up for sale (via AM570 LA Sports). The man who became known for his iconic voice...
Dodgers Schedule: Key Dates LA Fans Need to Know For the Offseason
As you might have heard, the Dodgers’ season ended abruptly on Saturday night, hurling us headfirst into an offseason we weren’t quite ready for. But while the rest of the baseball world insists the postseason is still ongoing, Dodger fans can start looking forward to some important dates over the next four months or so.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Won’t Let 5 Game Layoff Be an Excuse for LA’s Failure
In 2021, the Dodgers battled for the NL West division title down to the final day of the season, losing out by one game to the Giants. They beat the Cardinals in the Wild Card game and defeated the Giants in the NLDS but then ran out of gas in the NLCS against the Braves, who eventually won the World Series.
Dodgers: Catcher Will Smith and Wife Kara Welcome First Child
About six hours before the Dodgers took on the Padres in their ill-fated NLDS Game 4, L.A. catcher Will Smith had one of the best moments of his life: he became a dad. According to the FS1 broadcast during Game 4, Cara Smith went into labor in the middle of the night and Will drove to L.A. to be with her, with their baby daughter being born around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. The Dodgers then flew Smith via helicopter back to San Diego so he could be there for the game that evening.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner to Start in Game 4 after Injuring Hand Last Night
Dodgers shortstop Trea turner will be in the starting lineup tonight. Turner had an apparent hand injury after sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt. He appeared to jam his finger on the base and immediately held it in pain. His X-rays came out negative and he will...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Suffers Grade 2 Sprain; Good To Go For Tonight
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts revealed the severity of Trea Turner’s injury that he suffered last night. Roberts said that Turner has a grade 2 sprain on his ring finger; however, he remains good to go for game four tonight. Roberts - Trea Turner has a grade 2 sprain of...
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS Game 4: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for October 15
The most important game of the season for the Dodgers has finally arrived as they look to avoid elimination this early into the postseason. The Padres have stormed back after dropping game one and will look to complete the gentleman’s sweep at home. Dave Roberts risky decision of starting...
Dodgers News: A Look Back At Another Disappointing Postseason for LA
The Dodgers were shockingly bounced in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in four seasons following an upset by the San Diego Padres. LA entered the NLDS following a long five day layoff from the regular season where, seemingly, the team already had checked out with one week to play.
Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Dominating in First Postseason Chance
There haven’t been a ton of bright spots for the Dodgers thus far in the NLDS, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But one bright spot has been the bullpen, especially the play of breakout reliever Yency Almonte. In his first career postseason, Almonte has been absolutely...
Dodgers: Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez are Missing Joctober Right Now
Postseason baseball is in full swing, and a few former Dodgers are having some major FOMO. Joc Pederson took to Instagram to let fans know how much he missed playing in October. And his former teammate, Kiké Hernandez, chimed in with a comment of his own, saying “It’s okay… We’ll be back!!!!”
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager
Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Hoping Cody Bellinger’s Bat Will Come to Life
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger spent most of the season in the starting lineup for one reason only: his elite defense in center. After a decent offensive start to the season, he quickly regressed, and his season OPS never snuck above .700 after late May. Overall on the season, he batted .210 with a .654 OPS.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Feels Experienced Club Will Eventually Prevail
The Dodgers have dug themselves a hole and now find themselves in the brink of elimination against the Padres. A truly memorable season may be nearing its end but Chris Taylor still hasn’t lost confidence for a comeback. Just two seasons ago, the Dodgers won the World Series and...
Dodgers Fans Describing the 2022 Season in 3 Words is Frustrating and Heartbreaking
Losing in the postseason is tough for players. Several Dodgers waxed poetic about the proverbial rug being pulled out from under them almost unexpectedly. You’re playing and then suddenly there’s no tomorrow until next year. For fans, that losing feeling is tough as well. Your friends, your family,...
