Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Catcher Will Smith and Wife Kara Welcome First Child

About six hours before the Dodgers took on the Padres in their ill-fated NLDS Game 4, L.A. catcher Will Smith had one of the best moments of his life: he became a dad. According to the FS1 broadcast during Game 4, Cara Smith went into labor in the middle of the night and Will drove to L.A. to be with her, with their baby daughter being born around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. The Dodgers then flew Smith via helicopter back to San Diego so he could be there for the game that evening.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager

Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers Nation

