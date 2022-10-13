ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0km2Sh_0iXdOXAQ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a historic night as he found the endzone four times against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 30-29 win.

But not only did Kelce tie the record for most touchdown catches in a game in franchise history with Frank Jackson and Jamaal Charles; as well as become the fourth tight end to catch at least 4 touchdowns in a game; he also tied a record set by “Al Bundy” in 1966.

Al Bundy, played by Ed O’Neill on “Married with Children,” loved reminiscing on his glory days playing football for the Polk High School Panthers, lifting the city championship trophy in 1966.

O’Neill, aided by his “Modern Family” co-star and Chiefs super-fan Eric Stonestreet , reprised his role as Bundy in a message to the All-Pro tight end, congratulating him for the historic day.

Travis Kelce credits Arrowhead crowd for boost in Monday Night Football win

Travis, Al Bundy here. Just want to congratulate you on the four touchdowns in one game last night. Tying my record that I never thought would be broached when I scored four in 1966 against Andrew Johnson High School against my arch rival “Spare Tire” Bubba Dixon. Anyway, after that, as you probably know, I’ve had great successes. I’m living in a trailer now, unfortunately, down by the river. Good Luck.

Al Bundy

“You can’t make this stuff up… love it when life comes full circle!! @ericstonestreet Thanks for known a guy!” Kelce captioned the video on Instagram .

Fans made the reference to Bundy’s achievement on social media with Kelce responding to some saying, “ You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY ” and “ AL BUNDY has been my role model since I was a kid.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

Kelce now leads the league in receiving touchdowns with 7. He and the Chiefs now prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video

You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game. The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter. "All right y’all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News

There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at Arrowhead Stadium. One individual is placing some major faith in the Chiefs to pull of the upset. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway reports that someone made a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

