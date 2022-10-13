Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a historic night as he found the endzone four times against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 30-29 win.

But not only did Kelce tie the record for most touchdown catches in a game in franchise history with Frank Jackson and Jamaal Charles; as well as become the fourth tight end to catch at least 4 touchdowns in a game; he also tied a record set by “Al Bundy” in 1966.

Al Bundy, played by Ed O’Neill on “Married with Children,” loved reminiscing on his glory days playing football for the Polk High School Panthers, lifting the city championship trophy in 1966.

O’Neill, aided by his “Modern Family” co-star and Chiefs super-fan Eric Stonestreet , reprised his role as Bundy in a message to the All-Pro tight end, congratulating him for the historic day.

Travis, Al Bundy here. Just want to congratulate you on the four touchdowns in one game last night. Tying my record that I never thought would be broached when I scored four in 1966 against Andrew Johnson High School against my arch rival “Spare Tire” Bubba Dixon. Anyway, after that, as you probably know, I’ve had great successes. I’m living in a trailer now, unfortunately, down by the river. Good Luck. Al Bundy

“You can’t make this stuff up… love it when life comes full circle!! @ericstonestreet Thanks for known a guy!” Kelce captioned the video on Instagram .

Fans made the reference to Bundy’s achievement on social media with Kelce responding to some saying, “ You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY ” and “ AL BUNDY has been my role model since I was a kid. “

Kelce now leads the league in receiving touchdowns with 7. He and the Chiefs now prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 16.

