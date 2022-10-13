ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Benson takes the plunge in sexy white pantsuit (and no shirt)

By Margaret Abrams
This Pretty Little Liar isn’t afraid to get playful on the red carpet.

Ashley Benson ditched her bra beneath a feminine white blazer at the premiere of her upcoming film “The Loneliest Boy in the World.”

Benson, 32, rocked a plunging white blazer paired with matching high-waisted trousers from Camilla and Marc for an elegantly suited red carpet moment. The former soap star kept the blazer open, making sure to show off a little skin and give the classic pantsuit a sexy twist.

The “Spring Breakers” star kept the look super sleek with middle-parted and chunky gold jewelry including Chanel hoop earrings.

The “Days of Our Lives” alum embraced a semi-goth vibe in honor of the horror(ish) movie with black nails courtesy of The Blush Nail Bar .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBNsK_0iXdOP6c00
The “Pretty Little Liars” star hit the red carpet in a plunging white suit.
FilmMagic

The edgy look is a definite departure from the more Old Hollywood-inspired style she rocks in “Loneliest Boy in the World,” where she has darker blonde curls and wears feminine blouses and trench coats. The film is described as “a modern fairytale — with zombies,” according to IMDb .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMJNG_0iXdOP6c00
In “The Loneliest Boy in the World,” Benson rocks a more Old Hollywood inspired look.
Nelson Edwards/Everett Collectio

Benson, who previously dated rapper G-Eazy on and off and was involved with model Cara Delevingne , hit the red carpet solo but was joined by Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross, who appears in the film. Ralph Fiennes’ nephew Hero Fiennes Tiffin and singer Jacob Sartorius also star in the satirical flick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21w2Kj_0iXdOP6c00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ls6MG_0iXdOP6c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx0V2_0iXdOP6c00

The indie zombie horror comedy is coming to theaters on October 14.

