New Hampshire DOT message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers in New Hampshire got an eyeful Sunday morning after a DOT board showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. According to officials, the four-letter vulgarity was up for about an hour and half on I-93 in Manchester. It was supposed to say, "shoulder closed." "Someone must...
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown
SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
Portland Mayor Kate Snyder focuses on affordable housing in State of the City
PORTLAND (WGME) – During the State of the City address on Monday, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder focused heavily on affordable housing. The Mayor said that at the moment, there are more than 1,475 dwellings under construction, with about a third of those -- 465, classified as "affordable". She also...
Maine Mariners ready to set sail
After a successful preseason sweep over the Worcester Railers, the Maine Mariners will open the regular season this Friday night against the Lions in Quebec. The two teams will then head south for games in Portland on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. This will mark the 4th season for the...
ECC opens new space, fundraises for low income housing project
PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's Equality Community Center celebrated the grand opening of their new space on Casco Street Sunday. A block party with live music and food helped kick off a fundraiser to develop a 60-unit affordable housing building to serve the LGBTQ+ community. The new Community Center itself offers...
