Pittsfield, NH

WPFO

Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown

SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Maine Mariners ready to set sail

After a successful preseason sweep over the Worcester Railers, the Maine Mariners will open the regular season this Friday night against the Lions in Quebec. The two teams will then head south for games in Portland on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. This will mark the 4th season for the...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

ECC opens new space, fundraises for low income housing project

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's Equality Community Center celebrated the grand opening of their new space on Casco Street Sunday. A block party with live music and food helped kick off a fundraiser to develop a 60-unit affordable housing building to serve the LGBTQ+ community. The new Community Center itself offers...
PORTLAND, ME

