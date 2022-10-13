Read full article on original website
Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 90-year-old Easton resident Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond of Easton will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or The Open-Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Donald M. Craig
Memorial Services for 91-year-old Donald M. Craig of Bethany will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 at the First Christian Church, Bethany; Family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. Memorial gifts to Harrison County Hospice or the Frist Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Bethany Memorial Chapel. Tributes maybe left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Kevin Lee Salmons
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 62-year-old Kevin Lee Salmons of Savannah will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Green Valley Church, St. Joseph. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Challenge Air. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
George “Hoop” Crockett
Funeral services for 94-year-old George “Hoop” Crockett of Weston will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Alan Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with Military Honors will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the Westlawn Cemetery, Boy Scouts Troop 249, or the West Platte Education Foundation. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Ronald A. Hays
Graveside service for 61-year-old Ronald A. Hays of Polo will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Cowgill Cemetery, Soo Line Dr, Cowgill, Missouri. Online condolences at stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Community Invited to Discuss Upcoming Intersection Project in St. Joseph
Plans are underway for an intersection improvement project at Buchanan County U.S. Route 59, Route 752 and Route U in St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public information opportunity on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Hosea Elementary School at 6401 Gordon Avenue in St. Joseph.
Albany Driver Injured in Monday Morning Accident
WORTH COUNTY, MO – An Albany driver was hurt in an accident Monday morning south of Grant City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 23-year old Sebastian Sweat was driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. 169 and attempted to make a turn on Route M. He failed to negotiate the turn, went off the corner of the intersection, went down an embankment, and struck a ditch.
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Ray County Crash Monday Evening
An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Ray County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:04 Monday evening on westbound Highway 10 at Oak Street, as 56-year-old Ronald J. Lambert was stopped in traffic to turn. Troopers say a second westbound vehicle...
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
Saturday Afternoon Accident Injures Albany Man
NEW HAMPTON, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Saturday afternoon in New Hampton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 38-year old Princeton resident David Tatum was eastbound on US 36 around 4 in the afternoon. Tatum was hauling a combine on a flat bed. A wheel of the combine crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by 41-year old Ronald Chadwick of Albany. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop.
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
Hatfield Resident Charged in Vehicle Theft
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Hatfield man was charged in Harrison County with stealing a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s affidavit says officers responded to a call on Thursday that 37-year old Benjamin Johnson had taken his father’s vehicle without permission.
Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
Holt County Route HH Resurfacing Project to Begin This Week
A resurfacing project on Holt County Route HH will begin this week. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete this project bundle of 152.8 lane miles of rural roads in Northwest Missouri. Herzog has subcontracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to resurface six routes...
Livginston County Sheriff’s Office 10/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
