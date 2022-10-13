ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville

Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods

The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos City Council to consider issuing $17M in Alliance Regional Water Authority funds, naming more alleys after movies filmed in San Marcos

San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, every first and third Tuesday of the month. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council will consider whether to issue contract revenue bonds of more than $17.2 million toward the city’s regional water supply contract with the Alliance Regional Water Authority during their regular meeting Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

John's Gym celebrates 10-year anniversary in Georgetown

John's Gym offers jiujitsu, martial arts and defense classes. (Courtesy John's Gym) John’s Gym, a local fitness center that offers women’s defense courses, jiujitsu and mixed martial arts training, celebrated its 10-year anniversary Oct. 1 at 3301 Shell Road, Ste. 402, Georgetown. 512-635-5438. www.johnsgymgeorgetown.com. Reporter, Georgetown. Hunter Terrell...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Restorative Fitness now open in Westlake

Restorative Fitness owner Jill Carlucci is seen on a Gyrotonic tower used to help clients with strength training. (Courtesy Jill Carlucci) Restorative Fitness opened Sept. 13 at 300 Beardsley Lane, Ste. C201, Austin. The studio offers private training in the Gyrotonic method, a movement method that stimulates the nervous system, which helps to improve range of motion and increase strength. Jill Carlucci, the owner of Restorative Fitness, said she assists clients of all ages in leading a more active, movement-based life.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance

Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda

Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Therapeutic massage studio Apex Bodyworks offering services near Pond Springs Road

Owner Rose Dominguez hosted the grand opening of Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Apex Bodyworks) Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, hosted its grand opening Oct. 1. The 1,200-square-foot studio offers therapeutic body massage for pain management, stretching and sports therapy, as well as beauty services for anti-aging and ache treatments. The store is located near the Maserati and Audi dealership on Pond Springs Road and North US 183 at 13033 Pond Springs Road, Austin. 512-551-2660. www.apexbodyatx.com.
AUSTIN, TX
