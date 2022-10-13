Read full article on original website
Hotel-based restaurant Brix and Ale prioritizes quality dining, hospitality in Georgetown
Halibut steak: A new entree on the menu is an 8 oz. steak of halibut topped with shaved carrots, asparagus and watermelon radishes, served with a side of roasted yellow bell pepper coulis and capers. ($25) (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) With a new fall 2022 menu, manager Mario Barrero and Executive...
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Courtesy Magpie Blossom Boutique) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in...
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Shop Small Society to launch holiday shopping passport to support area businesses Oct. 25
A coalition of Williamson and Bell County business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping passport on Oct. 25 to encourage support of locally owned businesses. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A coalition of Williamson and Bell county business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping...
Riley's Ranch Pet Spa coming to Bee Cave next summer
Amy Thomason (far right), Riley's Ranch Pet Spa owner, Bee Cave Mayor Kara King (center) and several investors attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the pet spa Oct. 6. (Courtesy Amy Thomason) Riley's Ranch Pet Spa will be opening at 15839 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave, in June 2023. Amy Thomason,...
Firehouse Animal Health Center now providing veterinary care to animals in Cedar Park
Firehouse Animal Health Center opened its sixth Austin-area location in Cedar Park on Sept. 19, providing animals a range of veterinary care options. (Courtesy Firehouse Animal Health Center) Veterinary provider Firehouse Animal Health Center opened at 3219 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 300, Cedar Park, on Sept. 19. Firehouse is a...
Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville
Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
Antique boutique Gatherings brings European, elegant home decor to Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt with her dog Gucci opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) After a successful 15 years in downtown Georgetown, antique lover and world traveler Stephanie Ehrhardt said she decided to expand her business, Gatherings, from one store to two. Ehrhardt purchased a 1910...
Cinnaholic opens to bring fresh-baked sweet treats to the Arboretum in Austin
Cinnaholic vegan bakery at the Arboretum in Austin also serve Barrett's Coffee and Pineapple Dole Whip, a nondairy soft-serve ice cream, along with customizable cinnamon rolls. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) Cinnaholic, a plant-based bakery that serves cinnamon rolls, including create-your-own and other sweet treats, opened Oct. 14 at 10000 Research Blvd., Ste.136,...
Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods
The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
Dual-brand Jamba/Auntie Anne’s locations heading to Cedar Park, Leander
Both Leander and Cedar Park will be getting dual-brand locations of Jamba and Auntie Anne's with full menus for both establishments. (Courtesy Jamba) In the next year, two dual-brand locations of Jamba and Auntie Anne’s are set to open in Cedar Park and Leander. The businesses will carry Auntie...
San Marcos City Council to consider issuing $17M in Alliance Regional Water Authority funds, naming more alleys after movies filmed in San Marcos
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, every first and third Tuesday of the month. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council will consider whether to issue contract revenue bonds of more than $17.2 million toward the city’s regional water supply contract with the Alliance Regional Water Authority during their regular meeting Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos.
John's Gym celebrates 10-year anniversary in Georgetown
John's Gym offers jiujitsu, martial arts and defense classes. (Courtesy John's Gym) John’s Gym, a local fitness center that offers women’s defense courses, jiujitsu and mixed martial arts training, celebrated its 10-year anniversary Oct. 1 at 3301 Shell Road, Ste. 402, Georgetown. 512-635-5438. www.johnsgymgeorgetown.com. Reporter, Georgetown. Hunter Terrell...
Bougie Bakerie Kandles providing gourmet candles that look, smell like desserts in North Austin
At Bougie Bakerie Kandles, a gourmet candle shop carrying handmade candles that look like desserts, the candles are divided by their fragrance. The sweet-smelling candles are on one side, and the more woodsy are on the other, owner Krystal Nichols said. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Bougie Bakerie Kandles, a store selling...
Restorative Fitness now open in Westlake
Restorative Fitness owner Jill Carlucci is seen on a Gyrotonic tower used to help clients with strength training. (Courtesy Jill Carlucci) Restorative Fitness opened Sept. 13 at 300 Beardsley Lane, Ste. C201, Austin. The studio offers private training in the Gyrotonic method, a movement method that stimulates the nervous system, which helps to improve range of motion and increase strength. Jill Carlucci, the owner of Restorative Fitness, said she assists clients of all ages in leading a more active, movement-based life.
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance
Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda
Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
Special deals, secret menu items available Oct. 16-23 during Buda Restaurant Week
Buda Restaurant Week begins Oct. 16 with special menu items from businesses throughout the city, including Dos Olivos and Mud Bugs, located at the Buda Mill & Grain Co. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Restaurant Week kicks off Oct. 16 through Oct. 23 at more than a dozen restaurants and food...
Therapeutic massage studio Apex Bodyworks offering services near Pond Springs Road
Owner Rose Dominguez hosted the grand opening of Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Apex Bodyworks) Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, hosted its grand opening Oct. 1. The 1,200-square-foot studio offers therapeutic body massage for pain management, stretching and sports therapy, as well as beauty services for anti-aging and ache treatments. The store is located near the Maserati and Audi dealership on Pond Springs Road and North US 183 at 13033 Pond Springs Road, Austin. 512-551-2660. www.apexbodyatx.com.
