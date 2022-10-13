Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover structure of adult brain – previously thought to be fixed – is changed by treatment
Scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes; now new work has shown that this is not true. German researchers have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity, and those patients who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don’t.
bioengineer.org
Nicotine dose in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women’s brains
A dose of nicotine, equivalent to that found in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women’s brains. This may explain several behavioural differences in women who smoke, including why they are more resistant than men to quitting smoking. This work is presented for the first time at the ECNP Congress in Vienna.
bioengineer.org
Polyester chemistry highlights possible role of microdroplets in the origin of life
Scientists have long been fascinated with the origin of life on Earth, namely the transition from simple pre-biotic organic molecules to living cell systems. How did these chemical reactions come about, and how did it drive the chemical evolution? Pre-biotic chemistry is the study of how organic compounds formed and self-organised in the buildup to the origin of life on Earth. Different initial pre-biotic compounds have been proposed for the polymerisation step that supposedly played the driving role in chemical evolution. According to speculations on the abiotic origin of life, pre-biotic organic compounds not relevant in modern biochemistry could also have, in fact, played an important role in chemical evolution. Thus, in 2019, researchers from the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) first suggested protocell models based on polyester microdroplets. A new international and interdisciplinary research collaboration, led by researchers from the ELSI at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, now explores the suitable conditions for the synthesis and assembly of polyester microdroplets. Their results show that polyester microdroplets form in much wider conditions than was previously understood, making them a viable candidate as a protocell model.
bioengineer.org
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
New York, October 17, 2022 – The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upwards of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process. Described in a newly published paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, the new model, called CODE-AE, can screen novel drug compounds to accurately predict efficacy in humans. In tests, it was also able to theoretically identify personalized drugs for over 9,000 patients that could better treat their conditions. Researchers expect the technique to significantly accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.
bioengineer.org
Deep learning tool identifies bacteria in micrographs
Omnipose, a deep learning software, is helping to solve the challenge of identifying varied and miniscule bacteria in microscopy images. It has gone beyond this initial goal to identify several other types of tiny objects in micrographs. Omnipose, a deep learning software, is helping to solve the challenge of identifying...
bioengineer.org
Patients with clinical depression “stopped seeking treatment” during the COVID waves
In the first study of its kind, German researchers have shown that the COVID pandemic saw a huge drop in the number of patients being admitted to hospital for clinical depression. Independently of these national statistics, the researchers found that the number of outpatients they dealt with increased over the same period in their department. As inpatient treatment offers more intensive levels of care, this implies that many patients did not receive care appropriate to their condition. It is not yet known if this shift in treatment is also seen in other countries.
bioengineer.org
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated...
bioengineer.org
How do mushrooms become magic?
Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognised for their potential to treat health conditions such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders and addiction. Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognised for their potential to treat health conditions such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders...
bioengineer.org
The death and life of soil
AMHERST, Mass. – Thanks to a $2,358,722 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE), Kristen DeAngelis, professor of microbiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, will lead an interdisciplinary group of researchers to investigate a poorly understood, yet crucial, ingredient of the Earth’s soil: necromass. AMHERST,...
bioengineer.org
Advanced genomic approaches hold promise for marine conservation
Genetic and genomic technologies have tremendous potential for protecting marine life, but are currently being underutilized, argue Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the University of Melbourne and Melinda Coleman with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Australia in an essay publishing on October 17th in the open access journal PLOS Biology.
bioengineer.org
Test for carbon monoxide poisoning is unreliable and should not be used
Berlin, Germany: Pulse oximetry is an unreliable method for spotting people suffering with carbon monoxide poisoning and it should not be used for this purpose, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis presented today (Tuesday) at the European Emergency Medicine Congress [1]. Berlin, Germany: Pulse oximetry is an unreliable method...
bioengineer.org
2022 Ronald C. Davidson Award for Plasma Physics Goes to Ian H. Hutchinson
MELVILLE, NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 — AIP Publishing has selected Ian H. Hutchinson, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as the recipient of its 2022 Ronald C. Davidson Award for Plasma Physics for his paper, “Electron holes in phase space: What they are and why they matter.”
bioengineer.org
Neanderthals appear to have been carnivores
A new study published on October 17th in the journal PNAS, led by a CNRS researcher, has for the first time used zinc isotope analysis to determine the position of Neanderthals in the food chain. Their findings suggest that they were in fact carnivores. Were Neanderthals carnivores? Scientists have not...
bioengineer.org
Operations for diverticulitis decreased in 2020, but the degree of disease severity increased
Overutilization of intubation respirators early in the pandemic may have masked signs and symptoms of diverticulitis in COVID-19 patients. Restricted access to computed tomography scanning and a preference for antibiotics may have been factors in postponing surgery until patients were sicker. Future research will look at 2021 data to see...
bioengineer.org
Dr. Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, considered among the most relevant worldwide researchers according to the Stanford University
Barcelona, October 17th, 2022. Manel Esteller, Director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC), ICREA Researcher and Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona has been considered among the group of top 0.06% researchers with the most impact on world level in all areas of Science by the prestigious Stanford University in the United States.
bioengineer.org
Timely surveillance with chest imaging may benefit colorectal cancer patients
SAN DIEGO: Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
bioengineer.org
Study finds less expensive noninvasive test is an effective alternative to a more costly test for colorectal cancer screening
National guidelines suggest a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) can be used as the primary noninvasive screening modality for early-stage colorectal cancer, but a significant proportion of patients still receive a more expensive alternative test called Cologuard®. Data used for national screening guidelines has shown no difference between the two...
bioengineer.org
UTA researcher will use new computational models to pinpoint types of dementia
A University of Texas at Arlington computer science engineer will advance and integrate powerful deep-learning methods and tools to pinpoint types of Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias (ADRD), which in turn could help the medical community better treat those diseases. A University of Texas at Arlington computer science engineer will advance...
bioengineer.org
Livers have the potential to function for more than 100 years
Understanding the characteristics of livers that live to 100 could potentially expand the donor pool by using older liver donors more often. New surgical techniques and advances in immunosuppression lead to better outcomes for patients receiving a liver from an older donor. Optimizing both donor and recipient factors allow for...
bioengineer.org
Miniature permanent magnets can be printed on a 3D printer
Scientists from the Ural Federal University and the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences are determining the optimal conditions for 3D printing of permanent magnets from hard magnetic compounds based on rare-earth metals. This will make it possible to start small-scale production of magnets, give them any shape during manufacturing, and create complex configurations of magnets. Such magnets are suitable for miniature electric motors and electric generators, on which pacemakers work. In addition, the technology minimizes production waste and has a shorter production cycle. A description of the method and experimental results are published at the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials.
Comments / 0