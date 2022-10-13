More than 131+ communications on mitochondria will be presented during Targeting Mitochondria 2022 in Berlin

Read full article on original website
Telemedicine reduces odds of no-show clinic visits by more than two-thirds for surgical patients
Telemedicine significantly lowers likelihood of no-show clinic visits among surgical patients and follow-up care during the post-surgery period. Telemedicine is a convenient tool that can help improve healthcare for all patients, successfully increasing access among vulnerable populations. SAN DIEGO: Surgical patients who use telehealth services are much more likely to...
Patients with clinical depression “stopped seeking treatment” during the COVID waves
In the first study of its kind, German researchers have shown that the COVID pandemic saw a huge drop in the number of patients being admitted to hospital for clinical depression. Independently of these national statistics, the researchers found that the number of outpatients they dealt with increased over the same period in their department. As inpatient treatment offers more intensive levels of care, this implies that many patients did not receive care appropriate to their condition. It is not yet known if this shift in treatment is also seen in other countries.
Nicotine dose in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women’s brains
A dose of nicotine, equivalent to that found in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women’s brains. This may explain several behavioural differences in women who smoke, including why they are more resistant than men to quitting smoking. This work is presented for the first time at the ECNP Congress in Vienna.
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated...
Timely surveillance with chest imaging may benefit colorectal cancer patients
SAN DIEGO: Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
Livers have the potential to function for more than 100 years
Understanding the characteristics of livers that live to 100 could potentially expand the donor pool by using older liver donors more often. New surgical techniques and advances in immunosuppression lead to better outcomes for patients receiving a liver from an older donor. Optimizing both donor and recipient factors allow for...
Study finds less expensive noninvasive test is an effective alternative to a more costly test for colorectal cancer screening
National guidelines suggest a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) can be used as the primary noninvasive screening modality for early-stage colorectal cancer, but a significant proportion of patients still receive a more expensive alternative test called Cologuard®. Data used for national screening guidelines has shown no difference between the two...
Survey: Many US women lack basic information on life after mastectomy
Arlington Heights, IL — As many as 50 percent of cancer patients who’ve undergone a mastectomy have elected to have breast reconstruction surgery. Yet, while breast reconstruction is a common procedure, a new national survey finds that many women may have not received adequate information to evaluate how it may impact them physically, financially and emotionally.
Fewer patients sent to hospital rehabilitation facilities for recovery after colorectal operations early in the COVID pandemic
The first months of the COVID pandemic in 2020 caused a discernible change in post-surgery practice; colorectal surgeons discharged more patients direct to home for recovery, thus, bypassing a stay at a rehabilitation facility. The rate of patients discharged to rehabilitation facilities dropped 3% but the number of patients who...
Hospital room features may impact clinical outcomes for patients after surgery
Billions of dollars are invested in the design and construction of health care facilities each year, but few studies have evaluated the impact of hospital room design. Single-site study at the University of Michigan evaluated whether certain hospital room features impact mortality and length of stay after surgery. Researchers found...
Scientists discover structure of adult brain – previously thought to be fixed – is changed by treatment
Scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes; now new work has shown that this is not true. German researchers have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity, and those patients who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don’t.
Even without symptoms, trauma patients who test positive for COVID fare worse than comparable patients who do not have the virus
Compared with trauma patients who tested negative for COVID, asymptomatic trauma patients with similar injuries and conditions who tested positive had higher rates of myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest; spent more days on a ventilator, in the intensive care unit, and in the hospital overall; and had significantly higher hospital charges and use of resources.
Multi-institutional research team awarded prestigious grant to improve early diagnosis and survival rate for nose cancer
A team of researchers led by A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), along with the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), was awarded the prestigious Open Fund-Large Collaborative Grant (OF-LCG), which is supported by the National Research Foundation,. Singapore (NRF) and administered by...
Demonstration of eco-friendly hydrogen combustor to achieve carbon neutrality
An eco-friendly hydrogen combustor for domestic gas turbine that reduces carbon dioxide emissions has been developed and will be undergoing field test. An eco-friendly hydrogen combustor for domestic gas turbine that reduces carbon dioxide emissions has been developed and will be undergoing field test. The Korea Institute of Machinery and...
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
New York, October 17, 2022 – The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upwards of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process. Described in a newly published paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, the new model, called CODE-AE, can screen novel drug compounds to accurately predict efficacy in humans. In tests, it was also able to theoretically identify personalized drugs for over 9,000 patients that could better treat their conditions. Researchers expect the technique to significantly accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.
Tiara Moore, CEO of Black in Marine Science, describes the journey to create the organization, its current activities, and the challenges that remain
In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. Author Interview: https://plos.io/3RSOnIY. Article Title: Black in Marine Science: A new wave...
Advanced genomic approaches hold promise for marine conservation
Genetic and genomic technologies have tremendous potential for protecting marine life, but are currently being underutilized, argue Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the University of Melbourne and Melinda Coleman with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Australia in an essay publishing on October 17th in the open access journal PLOS Biology.
Algae-based food goes global: scaling up marine aquaculture to produce nutritious, sustainable food
Terrestrial agriculture provides the backbone of the world’s food production system. An opinion article publishing October 17th in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Charles H. Greene at University of Washington, Friday Harbor, Washington, US and Celina M. Scott-Buechler at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, US makes the case for increased investment in algae aquaculture systems as a means of meeting nutritional needs while reducing the ecological footprint of food production.
Test for carbon monoxide poisoning is unreliable and should not be used
Berlin, Germany: Pulse oximetry is an unreliable method for spotting people suffering with carbon monoxide poisoning and it should not be used for this purpose, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis presented today (Tuesday) at the European Emergency Medicine Congress [1]. Berlin, Germany: Pulse oximetry is an unreliable method...
A novel knowledge enterprise ‘University Valli Opticians’ officially ‘opens for business’
THE University of Huddersfield’s Chancellor Sir George Buckley has officially opened a new on campus eye clinic launched in partnership with the independent opticians’ group Valli Opticians. By opening its doors to the public, the clinic offers optometry students an unparalleled experience in their clinical development. THE University...
