As an aspiring 0L touring law school campuses, I experienced my first taste of what law school classes would be like. It was a sampler of sorts — our professor wanted to give us a down to earth look at the significance of Contract law. If a man were to propose to a woman but broke up with her before the wedding, who owned the ring? Unsurprisingly, the class broke down mostly along gender lines. Most of the men thought that the ring was his — his giving of the ring conditional on the future performance of a wedding. Most of the women thought that the ring was a gift — ownership transferred the moment he slid it on his bride-to-be’s finger.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO