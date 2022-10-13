Read full article on original website
bioengineer.org
Dr. Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, considered among the most relevant worldwide researchers according to the Stanford University
Barcelona, October 17th, 2022. Manel Esteller, Director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC), ICREA Researcher and Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona has been considered among the group of top 0.06% researchers with the most impact on world level in all areas of Science by the prestigious Stanford University in the United States.
bioengineer.org
Polyester chemistry highlights possible role of microdroplets in the origin of life
Scientists have long been fascinated with the origin of life on Earth, namely the transition from simple pre-biotic organic molecules to living cell systems. How did these chemical reactions come about, and how did it drive the chemical evolution? Pre-biotic chemistry is the study of how organic compounds formed and self-organised in the buildup to the origin of life on Earth. Different initial pre-biotic compounds have been proposed for the polymerisation step that supposedly played the driving role in chemical evolution. According to speculations on the abiotic origin of life, pre-biotic organic compounds not relevant in modern biochemistry could also have, in fact, played an important role in chemical evolution. Thus, in 2019, researchers from the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) first suggested protocell models based on polyester microdroplets. A new international and interdisciplinary research collaboration, led by researchers from the ELSI at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, now explores the suitable conditions for the synthesis and assembly of polyester microdroplets. Their results show that polyester microdroplets form in much wider conditions than was previously understood, making them a viable candidate as a protocell model.
bioengineer.org
UTA researcher will use new computational models to pinpoint types of dementia
A University of Texas at Arlington computer science engineer will advance and integrate powerful deep-learning methods and tools to pinpoint types of Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias (ADRD), which in turn could help the medical community better treat those diseases. A University of Texas at Arlington computer science engineer will advance...
bioengineer.org
Gladstone data scientist elected to the National Academy of Medicine
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Data scientist and statistician Katie Pollard, PhD, director of the Gladstone Institute of Data Science and Biotechnology, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), one of the highest honors in health and medicine. Through its election process, the Academy recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.
bioengineer.org
Advanced genomic approaches hold promise for marine conservation
Genetic and genomic technologies have tremendous potential for protecting marine life, but are currently being underutilized, argue Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the University of Melbourne and Melinda Coleman with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Australia in an essay publishing on October 17th in the open access journal PLOS Biology.
bioengineer.org
Researchers to holistically assess buildings’ thermal resilience, sustainability
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the frequency and severity of both heat waves and extreme cold weather events increase across the United States, assessing how well a structure can handle extreme temperatures — known as thermal resilience — becomes critical, according to Penn State Associate Professor of Architectural Engineering Julian Wang. With a four-year, $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, a Penn State team led by Wang is developing a new holistic framework to understand the relationship between thermal resilience and sustainable design strategies for buildings and communities.
bioengineer.org
2022 Ronald C. Davidson Award for Plasma Physics Goes to Ian H. Hutchinson
MELVILLE, NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 — AIP Publishing has selected Ian H. Hutchinson, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as the recipient of its 2022 Ronald C. Davidson Award for Plasma Physics for his paper, “Electron holes in phase space: What they are and why they matter.”
bioengineer.org
Tiara Moore, CEO of Black in Marine Science, describes the journey to create the organization, its current activities, and the challenges that remain
In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. Author Interview: https://plos.io/3RSOnIY. Article Title: Black in Marine Science: A new wave...
bioengineer.org
Future emissions from ‘country of permafrost’ significant, must be factored into global climate targets
By the end of this century, permafrost in the rapidly warming Arctic will likely emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrial nation, and potentially more than the U.S. has emitted since the start of the industrial revolution. By the end of this century,...
bioengineer.org
A new comprehensive assessment of ocean warming highlights future climate risks
A research study just published in Nature Reviews provides new information about how much the planet has warmed and what warming we may expect in the coming decades. This study is important because it motivates us to take actions to mitigate and respond to climate change. It shows what will happen if we don’t take action to slow global warming.
bioengineer.org
Multi-institutional research team awarded prestigious grant to improve early diagnosis and survival rate for nose cancer
A team of researchers led by A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), along with the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), was awarded the prestigious Open Fund-Large Collaborative Grant (OF-LCG), which is supported by the National Research Foundation,. Singapore (NRF) and administered by...
bioengineer.org
Effective communication in automobile recalls encourages corrective action among American drivers, finds Pusan National University researcher
Automobile recalls for manufacturing defects are essential to minimize potential risks and enhance public safety. In the event of a recall, the manufacturer issues a recall letter to the vehicle owner, which communicates the details of the risk involved and subsequent corrective actions. However, it is not clear whether recall letters result in prompt corrective actions. This motivated Prof. Yong-Kyun Bae from Pusan National University in Korea to investigate corrective behavior among American vehicle owners in response to automobile recalls. “Consumers always face potential risks from defective products. Without proper treatment and preventive tools via product recalls, they cannot be free from unreasonable risks and accidental harm,” notes Prof. Bae.
bioengineer.org
How do mushrooms become magic?
Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognised for their potential to treat health conditions such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders and addiction. Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognised for their potential to treat health conditions such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders...
bioengineer.org
New dataset reveals biological “treasure trove” of Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their...
bioengineer.org
Miniature permanent magnets can be printed on a 3D printer
Scientists from the Ural Federal University and the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences are determining the optimal conditions for 3D printing of permanent magnets from hard magnetic compounds based on rare-earth metals. This will make it possible to start small-scale production of magnets, give them any shape during manufacturing, and create complex configurations of magnets. Such magnets are suitable for miniature electric motors and electric generators, on which pacemakers work. In addition, the technology minimizes production waste and has a shorter production cycle. A description of the method and experimental results are published at the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials.
bioengineer.org
The death and life of soil
AMHERST, Mass. – Thanks to a $2,358,722 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE), Kristen DeAngelis, professor of microbiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, will lead an interdisciplinary group of researchers to investigate a poorly understood, yet crucial, ingredient of the Earth’s soil: necromass. AMHERST,...
bioengineer.org
Beyond humans – mammal combat in extreme environs
A new study from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Colorado State University, and the National Park Service indicates previously unknown high altitude contests between two of America’s most sensational mammals – mountain goats and bighorn sheep – over access to minerals previously unavailable due to the past presence of glaciers which, now, are vanishing due to global warming.
bioengineer.org
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
New York, October 17, 2022 – The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upwards of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process. Described in a newly published paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, the new model, called CODE-AE, can screen novel drug compounds to accurately predict efficacy in humans. In tests, it was also able to theoretically identify personalized drugs for over 9,000 patients that could better treat their conditions. Researchers expect the technique to significantly accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.
bioengineer.org
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover structure of adult brain – previously thought to be fixed – is changed by treatment
Scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes; now new work has shown that this is not true. German researchers have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity, and those patients who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don’t.
