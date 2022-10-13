ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Amazon deals: Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container only $14.99 (50% off), Keurig K-Mini only $49.99 (50% off), Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush only $19.99 (60% off)

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has some great deals right now including the Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container for only $14.99 (50% off), Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (50% off), Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads for $19.99 (60% off), Car Trash Can with Zipper Lid for $9.99 (60% off), Hanes Women's EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie for $11.13 (54% off), Apple AirPods for $89.99 (43% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
WRAL

Inflation means holiday shopping is starting sooner for some

Stubbornly high inflation is changing the way people are shopping for the holidays. People are recalculating how much they can spend on gifts and spreading out their Christmas shopping, meaning they’re starting sooner. Consumer Reports says that’s led retailers to start offering deals earlier than ever. September’s Consumer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy