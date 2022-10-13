ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Schools spending federal relief money on employee bonuses

By By Tom Gantert | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLp34_0iXdI2v800

(The Center Square) – School districts across the country are spending federal COVID-19 relief money on bonuses to employees saying their employees earned it for their work during the pandemic.

The bonuses vary from district to district, ranging $250 to more than $20,000 per employee.

Flint Public Schools in Michigan gave each of its teachers a $22,500 bonus in 2021.

Tucson School District in Arizona is going to pay $7,500 retention bonuses to all of its full-time employees spread over three payments starting Dec. 2, 2022, through Dec. 1, 2023.

Gaston County Schools in North Carolina approved $5,000 in retention bonuses for all of its permanent employees during the 2021 and 2022 school years.

District officials cited additional responsibilities employees "have endured" since the pandemic and said the bonuses helped improve the stability of the district's work force.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is paying teachers a 3% retention bonus in 2022-23 and 2023-24. That would be about $2,200 for a fifth-year teacher with a base pay of $72,696 . The district also gave nurses a $20,000 salary increase.

" ... the District recognizes the hard work and dedication of our employees and the need to compensate them fairly in the current economic environment," the district stated in a September news release.

The National Council on Teacher Quality surveyed 148 school districts and reported that about 40% offered some kind of retention bonus to teachers in 2021-22.

But it's not just teachers getting bonuses.

Boston Public Schools is paying part-time cafeteria attendants and bus monitors a $250 bonus for every 10 days worked through the 2022-23 school year.

Some politicians wanted to give out even more federal money.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed adding a state retention bonus on top of what school districts were already paying.

Whitmer's plan was to spend $2.3 billion on K-12 public education workforce recruitment and retention bonuses in 2022. It would have given bonuses to an estimated 200,000 employees working in public schools and teachers could get up to $11,000 in bonuses over four years, above and beyond what their districts are already paying in bonuses.

The public policy research nonprofit Citizen's Research Council concluded Michigan's K-12 workforce had increased by 11,000 employees in 2021-22 and stated, "it is hard to see the justification for the broad scope of the governor’s statewide school employee retention bonus spending proposal. A more targeted intervention, one that would be less costly to taxpayers, would focus funding on those schools most adversely affected by high employee turnover and that face the greatest difficulties staffing specific positions."

Whitmer's bonus plan was not included in the budget lawmakers passed in July, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

Christian Barnard, senior policy analyst at Reason Foundation, said retention bonuses could be a good use of federal COVID-19 emergency dollars because they don't come with any long-term commitments, such as a new hire.

"However, it's important that districts target retention bonuses to staffing categories with the greatest retention challenges – for example, science and math teachers and special education teachers," Barnard said in an email.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Early Elementary School Start Times May Not Harm Kids' Grades

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While later school start times can benefit middle and high school students, elementary school kids do just fine with an earlier wake-up call, according to new research. An earlier bell in elementary school may mean less sleep, but it doesn't affect learning for those children, according to research in a pair of studies published Oct. 13 in the journal Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Herald News

Does a special master impact the outcome of a court case?

No, the appointment of a special master does not inherently change the outcome of a court case. The only inherent change to a court case that a special master may cause is potentially increasing the length of the court proceedings, as the appointment process takes time and special masters often report on their findings during the court hearings. Special masters are sometimes called upon to make decisions during the court proceedings, according to special master David Cohen, who works on federal cases concerning opioid litigation. In such a case, the findings of the special master are taken into consideration by the presiding judge and jury, if present. You may also like: Biggest source of tax revenue in every state
The Herald News

How common are special masters?

Typically, special masters are the exception, not the rule. A 2000 Federal Judicial Center report found that special masters were exceptionally rare at the state level. When utilized, they were often internally appointed so that someone already involved in that state's legal system could help with the case. Internal candidates are already on the system's payroll, so they do not incur an additional charge on either the government or the parties involved. You may also like: Biggest source of tax revenue in every state
The Herald News

Religiosity by state

Much like the general population, the percentage of LGBT people who are religious varies by state, with the most religious populations found in the South, particularly in the Bible Belt region. The number of religious LGBT adults in the South is just shy of 2.1 million people, which eclipses the smallest share of less than 900,000 in the Northeast. Sitting in the middle, the Western U.S. has nearly 1.2 million religious LGBT adults, while the Midwest has slightly fewer than 1 million. South Carolina has the highest share of religious LGBT people at 74%, closely followed by Mississippi, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Alabama. Meanwhile, states like Alaska and Maine are tied with the lowest percentage of LGBT people who are religious, each at 31%, while states like New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington hover just slightly above.
ALABAMA STATE
The Herald News

10 states that took out the most home loans

Homebuyers took out the most mortgages for a primary home residence—not for investment properties—in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, and South Carolina. The states with the most mortgage activity are also among those that have seen their housing markets superheated by COVID-19-era interstate migration. The least number of home loans were taken out in New York, West Virginia, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Vermont last year.
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

How legislation has changed since CalOPPA

For more than 15 years, CalOPPA was the only major privacy legislation in the U.S. That changed in 2018 when the California Consumer Privacy Act was signed into law. The law granted citizens of the state the right to know what data is being collected about them, to decline the sale of that data, and to request for their data to be deleted, among other things. The CCPA went into effect in early 2020—just in time for the country to face nationwide lockdowns and much more time spent on their devices. The law is set to expand with the passage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

The share of different types of mortgages taken out by state

Conventional loans were the loan type of choice for the majority of homebuyers in 2021. Alaskan homebuyers used conventional loans less than any other state. Homebuyers took out more VA loans there compared with other states. FHA loans were the next most common to be issued nationwide. Compared with a conventional loan, these loans have lessened requirements surrounding how much money a buyer has to put down as a deposit. FHA loans often help first-time homebuyers get into the housing market. Rhode Island led all other states in FHA loans last year, making up nearly 1 in 4 of the home loans originated in the state. Louisiana had the next largest share at 22% of all loans. The highest percentage of VA loans by state were taken out in Alaska, at nearly a quarter of all loans originated, followed by Hawaii and Wyoming. All three states are somewhat geographically isolated from the rest of the country and have large U.S. military bases and significant veteran populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Herald News

Ohio’s redistricting fight heads to U.S. Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s congressional redistricting lines, ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court twice but put into action by a federal court, are now in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. The two previous and two current Republican lawmakers who are members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission announced the filing of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling the district maps lawfully passed. "Today, we’ve asked our...
OHIO STATE
The Herald News

Over a Million Americans Are Rationing Insulin Due to High Cost

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have to ration lifesaving insulin because they can't afford it, a new study shows. Many people delayed picking up their insulin prescription, while others took lower doses than they needed, researchers found. Experts said the findings are hardly surprising: Insulin prices have skyrocketed over the past 20 years, and surveys have suggested that many Americans ration...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy