Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory
The first snow of the season will come Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory will...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews battle early morning fire on city’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Fire crews were called to battle a fire around 1:30 a.m. Friday at DuPont Lakes Apartments. Seven fire engines worked to fight the flames and evacuate the entire building. The Red Cross was also on scene to assist people who were evacuated from the building.
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
WISH-TV
Carmel man ignored serious symptoms of a blood clot that almost killed him
CARMEL, Ind. — At the age of 55, Chris Betelak ignored serious signs and symptoms that almost killed him. He experienced leg swelling, shortness of breath, and aches and pains. “I was working in the back yard just back along the fence line in the back pasture and I,...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
95.3 MNC
Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
casscountyonline.com
Update from Logansport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2022 incident
Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County’s Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
Fox 59
Court docs: Children removed from Kokomo home after testing positive for meth
KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women face charges after police say they, along with two children, tested positive for methamphetamine. The charges come after an investigation into alleged neglect after the Indiana Department of Child Services got a report with concerns that all the adults in the residence were using illegal substances.
Mother, high school students run away from car moments before train hits it
A mother and her two high school-aged children were able to run away from their car stuck on train tracks moments before it was hit early Wednesday morning near McCordsville.
Comments / 0