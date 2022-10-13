ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man pistol-whipped, fights off armed would-be carjackers

By Neshmia Malik, Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMgBz_0iXdGISR00

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was pistol-whipped during an attempted carjacking incident in the city’s Uptown neighborhood late Wednesday night.

According to police, Patrick Stanton and his partner, Brittney Hines, were packing their car in the alley on the 5100 block of North Glenwood just before 11p.m., when two men in masks and hoodies, along with two other individuals, approached them and demanded their keys.

“The moment I caught a glimpse of the guy coming around the car I was like, this isn’t the right thing going on here,” Hines told WGN.

Stanton was then pistol-whipped by one of the individuals, while Hines tried to hide behind the car.

“I ducked it pretty well, but he still clipped me in the back of the head,” Stanton said.

Stanton said he believed the person using the gun didn’t really want to use it and though they swung it at him, they never really pointed it at him — which changed his perception of the incident.

A woman, who was with the masked men, then took the gun and fired two shots, one hit the car. The two masked men then fled the scene.

“It was actually incredibly close to both me and her assailant coconspirators,” Stanton said.

Tenant charged after boarding house owner’s remains found in North Side freezer

After firing the shots, she also ran away.

Stanton said he then pushed a fourth offender in the car and held him there while he honked the horn to get people’s attention. He said his neighbors started yelling and called police. The offender then escaped.

Stanton suffered a concussion, but is otherwise in good condition. Hines was not hurt.

The couple is set to be moving to Milwaukee on Thursday and were packing their belongings when the incident occurred.

Police do not have a good description of the suspects, but both Stanton and his partner stated that the attempted carjackers looked young.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

AP_000086.dc3b520d5616409591a513047f255342.0305
4d ago

We call this a normal day in Chicago. This happens 5 times a day, day in day out. Do you feel lucky today, are you going to make it home?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun Monday afternoon, CBS 2 has learned.Curtis, 54, was cleaning a gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood when it discharged and struck him in the left wrist, CBS 2 has learned. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.He has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, CBS 2 has learned.Curtis has served as alderman since 2015.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m. Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Spike in CTA crime: ‘At a level not seen in years’

CHICAGO — CTA crime is at a level not seen in years, with over 80 cases reported in the month of September, according to police data. A 60-year-old man was shot on board a red line station Saturday morning and police are now investigating it as a homicide investigation. According to reports, crime on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Prospect Heights police conclude 14-year-old was shot accidentally, charge juvenile with involuntary manslaughter

CHICAGO — A juvenile has been charged in what police have ruled as an accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Prospect Heights. The juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago Sunday morning, according to police. After the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the 14-year-old […]
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Woman, 87, found dead with trauma to head inside South Side apartment

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side. Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood. According to police, a family member found the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, another wounded after shooting inside apartment hallway in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting inside an apartment complex in South Chicago Saturday night, according to police. The shooting happened at 11:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley. Police say the victims were in the third-floor hallway when shots were fired. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago in fair condition.No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy