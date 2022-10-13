Hunter uses two guns to stop attacking grizzly bear

A bird hunter in Montana was knocked down and stepped on by a grizzly bear that came charging out of heavy brush after the man went to flush a bird.

The unidentified 51-year-old hunter from Washington was hunting upland game birds Tuesday afternoon with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter occurred, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he stayed overnight. The injuries were not specified, but they weren’t claw or bite marks.

They were hunting on private property when their dogs went on point, Dave Hagengruber of the state wildlife department told Associated Press. The man went to flush a bird and a grizzly came charging out instead. The man fired at the bear with a shotgun and handgun, wounding the grizzly and sending it back into the thick brush.

The couple and dogs left and notified authorities. Wildlife officials, using a drone, tracked down the bear and, because of its injuries, was euthanized, Hagengruber said.

The 677-pound adult male grizzly bear had no known previous history of human conflict and had never been handled by bear managers. Evidence at the site suggested the attack was the result of a surprise encounter.

The MFWP offers tips to guard against surprise encounters and to remain vigilant and safe in bear country, which includes the western half of Montana:

Carry bear spray in an easily accessible location and be prepared to use it immediately.

Look for bear sign and be cautious around creeks and areas with limited visibility.

Hunt with a group of people. Making localized noise can alert bears to your presence.

Be aware that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.

Bring the equipment and people needed to help field dress game and remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible.

If you need to leave part of the meat in the field during processing, hang it at least 10 feet off the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe the meat with binoculars. If it has been disturbed or if a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.

Generic grizzly photos courtesy of the National Park Service.