ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choteau, MT

Hunter uses two guns to stop attacking grizzly bear

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z86Ns_0iXdGAOd00

A bird hunter in Montana was knocked down and stepped on by a grizzly bear that came charging out of heavy brush after the man went to flush a bird.

The unidentified 51-year-old hunter from Washington was hunting upland game birds Tuesday afternoon with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter occurred, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he stayed overnight. The injuries were not specified, but they weren’t claw or bite marks.

They were hunting on private property when their dogs went on point, Dave Hagengruber of the state wildlife department told Associated Press. The man went to flush a bird and a grizzly came charging out instead. The man fired at the bear with a shotgun and handgun, wounding the grizzly and sending it back into the thick brush.

The couple and dogs left and notified authorities. Wildlife officials, using a drone, tracked down the bear and, because of its injuries, was euthanized, Hagengruber said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOnho_0iXdGAOd00

The 677-pound adult male grizzly bear had no known previous history of human conflict and had never been handled by bear managers. Evidence at the site suggested the attack was the result of a surprise encounter.

The MFWP offers tips to guard against surprise encounters and to remain vigilant and safe in bear country, which includes the western half of Montana:

  • Carry bear spray in an easily accessible location and be prepared to use it immediately.
  • Look for bear sign and be cautious around creeks and areas with limited visibility.
  • Hunt with a group of people. Making localized noise can alert bears to your presence.
  • Be aware that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.
  • Bring the equipment and people needed to help field dress game and remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible.
  • If you need to leave part of the meat in the field during processing, hang it at least 10 feet off the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.
  • Upon your return, observe the meat with binoculars. If it has been disturbed or if a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.

Generic grizzly photos courtesy of the National Park Service.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy