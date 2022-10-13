Why Mariners fans are putting 'Rally Shoes' on their heads during MLB playoff games

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Have you seen Seattle Mariners fans putting shoes and sandals and such on their heads during MLB playoff games and wondered what’s up with that? We’re here to help.

That’s right, we have a fun new MLB playoffs superstition that goes along with a very fun team in the 2022 Mariners: Fans are sticking their footwear on their heads to rally the team.

Is it working? Well, if you believe in such things, then yes. And if you’re wondering where it comes from? Let’s fill you in:

Ew, really?

Yeah. Shoes on heads. Sports fans will do anything to help their team win, won’t they?

How'd this all come about?

A fan named Ben put a sandal on his head before the Mariners made their epic comeback in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays, so of course this started a trend.

So now this is a thing?

Sure is:

Are there other fans trying it?

It would appear so: