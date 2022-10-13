ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Breaking down the race for Johnson County Commission chair

Johnson County voters on Nov. 8 will have a chance to pick the next chair of the Johnson County Commission. Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and 3rd District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara are campaigning to fill that seat. Kelly and O’Hara share their positions on key issues like economic development,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Overlooked: Niko Quinn’s truth

KCUR Studios has a new investigative podcast. Overlooked tells the story of former police detective Roger Golubski, who put an innocent man in prison and is accused of sexually assaulting numerous Black women in Kansas City, Kansas. For decades, it was an open secret. How could this have happened for so long, and what does justice look like for his alleged victims? Hear chapter one now, and stay tuned for a new episode this week.
KANSAS CITY, KS

