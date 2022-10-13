Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
NASDAQ
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:. Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
NASDAQ
Is There Now An Opportunity In REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)?
While REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at REV Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
NASDAQ
2 Cheap Dividends (Growing 275%) Insiders Are Buying Hand Over Fist
We have plenty of cheap dividend stocks to buy today. But which ones are really bargains--and which are cheap for a reason?. The P/E ratio won't tip us off. We're heading into a recession. That "E" stands for earnings. Profits can disappear quickly if we're not careful. Let's look past...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Stock?
Investors in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation ACRE need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $7.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied...
NASDAQ
GL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $110.38, changing hands for $110.64/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
Up More Than 2,500% in Just 3 Years -- Is It Too Late to Buy Celsius Holdings Stock?
Shares of beverage company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are up roughly 2,500% over just the past three years. The stock skyrocketed from less than $4 per share before the COVID-19 pandemic, landing where it trades today at over $85 per share. During the furious stock market rally of 2020 and 2021, stocks often jumped this much. But many gave back their gains, making Celsius stock a rare exception.
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
NASDAQ
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
NASDAQ
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) run the gamut of biotech stocks. Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. What both stocks...
NASDAQ
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
NASDAQ
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Southern Company, Valero Energy and Fortinet
Chicago, IL – October 18, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Southern Company SO, Valero Energy VLO and Fortinet FTNT.
NASDAQ
Analysts Anticipate UGE Will Reach $20
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: UGE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.56 per unit.
NASDAQ
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
