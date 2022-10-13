Read full article on original website
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
FELE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $86.50, changing hands for $87.04/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/29/2015. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over...
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
Business First (BFST) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Business First (BFST) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $22.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks. The performance...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:. Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
China Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,080-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
FuboTV Gains 9% In Pre-market On Increased Q3 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are rising more than 9% in pre-market on Tuesday after the TV streaming platform raised its third-quarter revenue outlook. The company also decided to close down its sports betting division, Fubo Gaming and cease operation of Fubo Sportsbook citing challenging macroeconomic environment. "Following...
Why Wayfair Stock Is Down 83% This Year
It wasn't long ago that Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock was a favorite on Wall Street. The e-commerce giant, which specializes in home decor and furnishings, posted soaring growth through the early phases of the pandemic. Those gains combined with a cost-cutting effort put the company on a seemingly unstoppable path toward ever-expanding earnings.
Why 2022's Volatile Stock Market Shouldn't Bother You
Checking my brokerage account balance has not been a fun experience for me this year. Stocks started the year off rocky and have been nothing but volatile ever since. And during the latter part of September, my portfolio took an additional hit when inflation concerns and recession fears led to even more market turbulence.
Analysts Anticipate UGE Will Reach $20
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: UGE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.56 per unit.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) run the gamut of biotech stocks. Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. What both stocks...
