In recent trading, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $110.38, changing hands for $110.64/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.

6 HOURS AGO