While REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at REV Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

6 HOURS AGO