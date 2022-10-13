Read full article on original website
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
2 Cheap Dividends (Growing 275%) Insiders Are Buying Hand Over Fist
We have plenty of cheap dividend stocks to buy today. But which ones are really bargains--and which are cheap for a reason?. The P/E ratio won't tip us off. We're heading into a recession. That "E" stands for earnings. Profits can disappear quickly if we're not careful. Let's look past...
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
Is There Now An Opportunity In REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)?
While REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at REV Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
GL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $110.38, changing hands for $110.64/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:. Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Its shares have been hit hard during this year’s market correction, falling more than 21%, and now down 18% over the past year.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
Up More Than 2,500% in Just 3 Years -- Is It Too Late to Buy Celsius Holdings Stock?
Shares of beverage company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are up roughly 2,500% over just the past three years. The stock skyrocketed from less than $4 per share before the COVID-19 pandemic, landing where it trades today at over $85 per share. During the furious stock market rally of 2020 and 2021, stocks often jumped this much. But many gave back their gains, making Celsius stock a rare exception.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) run the gamut of biotech stocks. Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. What both stocks...
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
If you're looking for stocks that could make big moves to the upside in a relatively short amount of time, there are more than a few options available. Record-breaking inflation levels, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession on the horizon are all weighing down stock prices right now.
Why Wayfair Stock Is Down 83% This Year
It wasn't long ago that Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock was a favorite on Wall Street. The e-commerce giant, which specializes in home decor and furnishings, posted soaring growth through the early phases of the pandemic. Those gains combined with a cost-cutting effort put the company on a seemingly unstoppable path toward ever-expanding earnings.
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Southern Company, Valero Energy and Fortinet
Chicago, IL – October 18, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Southern Company SO, Valero Energy VLO and Fortinet FTNT.
Analysts Anticipate UGE Will Reach $20
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: UGE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.56 per unit.
Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy Stock
This has been an ugly year for e-commerce stocks. Many companies in the industry have seen their share prices decline far in excess of the broad market. But the silver lining for savvy investors is that this sectorwide tumble offers many opportunities to pick up shares of leading e-commerce companies like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) at a discount. But which of the two is a better buy now?
