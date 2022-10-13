Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
NASDAQ
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
NASDAQ
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/29/2015. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over...
NASDAQ
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
NASDAQ
THO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $79.38, changing hands for $79.61/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Stock?
Investors in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation ACRE need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $7.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied...
NASDAQ
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
NASDAQ
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
NASDAQ
Business First (BFST) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Business First (BFST) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $22.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks. The performance...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market, look no further than the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/20/2011. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:. Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
If you're looking for stocks that could make big moves to the upside in a relatively short amount of time, there are more than a few options available. Record-breaking inflation levels, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession on the horizon are all weighing down stock prices right now.
NASDAQ
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Comments / 0