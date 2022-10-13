Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: The real story of the Watcher is terrifying – but the series is just cringey
When The Watcher story first became public in 2018, people around the world devoured it with a seemingly insatiable appetite as conspiracy theories exploded and armchair detectives fell down rabbit holes.The tale – about a suburban family receiving a series of threatening letters from a person calling themselves “The Watcher” – resonated as particularly terrifying for three reasons. One, at its heart was the fundamental feeling of security craved by everyone everywhere – safety in one’s own home. The Watcher seemed to be able to hear and see the Broaddus family at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey; any...
Simu Liu To Headline ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation In Works At Prime Video; Justin Lin To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich’s novel, headlined and executive produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The project, written by Adam Cozad (The Legend Of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.), hails from Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (Black Adam) and Universal Television, where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal. Related Story From Marvel Superhero To Jennifer Lopez's Adversary, Simu Liu Lands First Villain Role In Netflix's 'Atlas'; Sterling K. Brown Also Joins Cast Related Story Behind 'Rings Of Power's...
The FADER
Lil Baby rides out in his “Stand On It” video
Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he's in a celebratory mood in the "Stand On It" video. "Stand On It" charts Baby's rise from "Shootin' dice and selling weed" to a world of private jets and hero worship. There are shouts to friends as well as, if rumors are to be believed, a nod to some celebrity gossip. The "Stand On It" video skirts all that drama, instead showing the rapper riding dirt bikes around his hometown. Check it out above.
The FADER
Watch Paramore bring out PinkPantheress to perform “Misery Business”
@j0shsquash The collab we didn’t know we needed. @Paramore @. took the stage at Austin City Limits over the weekend, and during a performance of their hit “Misery Business,” the pop-punk group brought out PinkPantheress for a surprise guest spot. PinkPantheress may have broken out with songs...
The FADER
Phoebe Bridgers to sing in live version of Danny Elfman’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Phoebe Bridgers will join Danny Elfman as he reprises his live-to-film performances of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in London this December. Bridgers will sing the character Sally's parts with Elfman starring as Jack Skellington. Broadway star Ken Page will sing also return as Oogie Boogie for the shows, which are scheduled for December 9-10 at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The movie will be played in full accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. Watch a teaser trailer for the performance below.
Comments / 0