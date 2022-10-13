ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Elon Musk Can’t Stop Peddling Putin Propaganda

Elon Musk has taken some time off from his protracted legal battle with Twitter to try to end the war in Ukraine. The world’s richest man earlier this month drew intense scrutiny for advocating a peace agreement that involves recognizing Crimea as part of Russia. He pushed Vladimir Putin’s claim of dominion over the Ukrainian territory again on Monday, arguing on Twitter that Russia’s relationship to Crimea is comparable to America’s relationship to Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
Register Citizen

Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize an international mission to help improve security in Haiti, whose government issued a “distress call” for the people of the crisis-wracked nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made...
Register Citizen

Connecticut has $22 million invested in Saudi Arabia, treasurer's office says

Connecticut has $22 million in treasury investments in Saudi Arabia, the Office of the Treasury told CT Insider, as high-level public officials increasingly question the relationship between U.S. governments and businesses and a foreign power often described as autocratic or authoritarian. About 94 percent of the $22 million is in...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy