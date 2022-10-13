Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
World Mental Health Day: Tips to help with anxiety, depression
In 2020, cases of major depressive disorder increased an estimated 27% globally, according to the World Health Organization. Cases of anxiety disorders increased by more than 25%. "We’ve seen an increase in people who are feeling really unwell. And at the same time, they are seeking services at a lower...
artofhealthyliving.com
How To Talk To Your Friends About Mental Health
Your friends are among the most important people in your life. They’ve seen you in the best of times and the worst and you likely rely on them or a family member for assistance when something goes wrong. The bond between friends creates trust and understanding — you know each other better than anybody. Opening up to each other about mental health can be a critical conversation. Here’s how to talk to your friends about your mental health:
myscience.org
Birdsong is good for mental health
Study investigates the influence of birdsong on mood, paranoia, and cognition. When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
ScienceBlog.com
Talk therapy could improve mental health of people with dementia
People living with dementia may benefit from talking therapies available on the NHS, if they suffer from anxiety or depression, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. Mental health problems such as depression and anxiety are very common in people with dementia, and previous studies estimate that 38% of people with mild dementia are affected by the conditions.
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
A psychiatry researcher who taught his students depression was caused by a 'chemical imbalance' in the brain says everything he thought he knew about SSRIs is wrong
When Mark Horowitz was 21, he began taking antidepressants. At the time, he was feeling a "bit miserable" in school — like "a neurotic, Woody Allen kind of guy." His medical provider suggested he start taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI. He never imagined the debilitating withdrawal...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MedicalXpress
Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID
A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
Medical News Today
What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?
Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
momcollective.com
Forget “Save the Tatas!” — Save a Life!
It’s that time of year again. Every October the pinkwashing begins. “Save the tatas!” the billboards say. But what are we really promoting here? As someone who has watched women in my family battle breast cancer, and have personally been given an 85% risk of being diagnosed in my lifetime, I could quite frankly care less about saving the tatas. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women. I think we should be talking about saving lives, instead.
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
Calm Introduces Calm Health, First-Ever Condition-Specific Mental Health Care Solution
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Calm introduces Calm Health, a mental health care solution for payers, providers and self-insured employers designed to bridge the gap between mental and physical health care. Calm Health will offer clinical condition-specific mental health programs along with tools to support provider and caregiver communication, medication tracking and more that can be easily integrated into existing health technology systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005092/en/ Calm introduces Calm Health, a first-of-its-kind mental health care solution for payers, providers and self-insured employers to bridge the gap between mental and physical health care. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A wake-up call for youth mental health
The school year is in full swing – a welcome return to normal after two years of disrupted learning. But there’s nothing routine about the mental health crisis confronting American young people. Mental health hospitalizations are up 61 percent for children under age 19, according to Clarify Health...
CDC study: Abuse, violence, other events linked to poor mental health in teens during COVID pandemic
The study found most high schoolers reported a potentially traumatic event during the pandemic linked to poor mental health and suicidal behaviors.
MedicalXpress
Teens with ADHD do not report worse quality of life
A diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) does not appear to lower overall self-reported quality of life (QOL) among adolescents (aged 14 to 15 years), according to a study published online Oct. 13 in JAMA Network Open. Luise Kazda, M.P.H., from the Sydney School of Public Health at the University of...
momcollective.com
Snip, Snip –How a Vascectomy Reversal Changed Our Family
Lets talk about the ins and outs of having a large family –Did you catch that pun? The in and out?? No friend, we are not going to talk about the mechanics of how we conceived a large family, rather I am going to share the heart behind us raising a big family.
MedicalXpress
A third of UK parents think the cost of living crisis will significantly affect their children's mental health
A survey of U.K. parents by Savanta ComRes, commissioned by the King's Maudsley Partnership for Children and Young People's Mental Health, reported that one in three (34%) parents say they think the rising cost of living could affect the mental health of their children a great deal, while seven in 10 parents (72%) say it could affect it at least a little over the coming months.
momcollective.com
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month – You Are Never Alone
To some, the month of October may just be another month of crisp air, falling leaves, apple picking, and PSLs. To others, it is a time to honor and remember the tiny footprints left on our hearts. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. The 15th of October is observed annually as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Comments / 0