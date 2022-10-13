Read full article on original website
Related
Rachel Marsden: Conflict will destroy Europe before Russia does
Back when U.S. intelligence assessments suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ultimately order a military intervention in Ukraine in response to years-long attacks on the Ukrainian Russophone population along the Russian border by NATO-backed Kyiv forces, basic common sense suggested that any generalization of that confrontation would blow apart the Transatlantic Alliance. There’s just no way that the European Union would sacrifice its economy and industry, whose reliance on cheap Russian gas enabled the bloc to fulfill its ambitions of competing on the global playing field with the likes of the U.S. and China, some of us figured. ...
Goodyear woman discusses latest developments in war between Russia and Ukraine
Even eight months later, Karina Adan says she is still hurting and adds she never thought it would ever happen.
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Global VC investment is likely to continue to fall throughout the final quarter of 2022 as Q3 sees the third consecutive drop in deals and funding value whilst signs indicate increased conservativism amongst investors amid rising fears of a global recession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005861/en/ Global venture financing (Graphic: Business Wire)
'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change -study
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The latest pledges by countries to tackle global warming under the Paris Agreement are "woefully inadequate" to avert a rise in global temperatures that scientists say will worsen droughts, storms and floods, a report said on Wednesday.
Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content
Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
Q3 Yelp Economic Average Finds that Consumers’ Inflationary Experiences Intensify Across the U.S., as People Increasingly Turn to Budget Options
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released third quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The Q3 2022 YEA report reveals that inflation experiences have intensified for consumers in every state in the U.S. year over year, with reviews mentioning inflation up by 22% compared to Q3 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006287/en/ Inflationary experiences on Yelp continue to increase in Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0